Nkhwashu Testifies at Madlanga Commission, Denies Cartel Links

Senior police official Abraham Nkhwashu testified at the Madlanga Commission, detailing his interactions with alleged cartel member Katiso Molefe and addressing allegations of interference in the Armand Swart murder investigation. He denied any involvement in criminal activities and explained his visits to the controversial 'White House' Villa as purely social.

Abraham Nkhwashu , a high-ranking police official, delivered testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, held at the Brigette Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria. His account centered around his unexpected connection to Katiso “KT” Molefe, an individual alleged to be involved in a criminal cartel, and the subsequent investigation into the murder of Vereeniging engineer and whistleblower, Armand Swart .

Nkhwashu detailed how his sister-in-law, Fundiswa, with whom he had a long-standing estrangement, unexpectedly contacted him to arrange a meeting with Molefe. He explained that he had previously disapproved of her relationship with Molefe, knowing that Molefe was already married.

The meeting, he stated, was orchestrated by Fundiswa after years of no contact, and it was during this encounter that Molefe revealed his request: assistance with the bail application for Michael Pule Tau, a police officer arrested in connection with Swart’s murder. Molefe himself would later become a suspect in the same case. Nkhwashu firmly asserted that he refused to comply with Molefe’s request.

However, Nkhwashu’s testimony was met with scrutiny as allegations surfaced suggesting his own attempts to interfere with the investigation. He is accused of attempting to seize the murder docket and of subsequently threatening investigators involved in the case. Addressing these claims, Nkhwashu recounted his involvement in the immediate aftermath of Swart’s shooting, stating he was duty-bound to coordinate efforts at the crime scene, including providing guidance to teams working towards an arrest.

He specifically highlighted his role as district commissioner during the arrest of Michael Tau, emphasizing his direct coordination of the operation. He explained that the discussion surrounding Tau’s arrest and potential bail triggered a connection in his mind to Molefe’s earlier request, realizing that Tau was the friend Molefe had mentioned. Nkhwashu stressed the significance of this case, describing it as the only serious incident involving a police officer that he could readily recall.

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi challenged the consistency of Nkhwashu’s narrative, pointing to discrepancies between his testimony and a statement provided by his colleague, Sgt Tshukudu. Tshukudu’s statement reportedly omitted the detail of escorting suspects, while claiming he approached the investigating officer regarding bail at the behest of Nkhwashu’s brother-in-law. Nkhwashu vehemently denied authorizing any such contact, taking full responsibility for any confusion, and publicly affirming his integrity and lack of involvement in criminal activities.

Further complicating matters, Nkhwashu addressed his frequent visits to a property known as the “White House” Villa in Northcliff. He maintained that these visits were solely for social purposes, involving innocent and lawful gatherings with no connection to criminal discussions. This explanation came in response to testimony from Witness A, who stated they were invited to the “White House” in May 2024, shortly after Swart’s murder.

The gatherings at the “White House” are alleged to have been organized by Richard Shibiri, the suspended head of organized crime, and were attended by other senior police officers. Nkhwashu insisted that during his presence at these gatherings, no discussions took place that could compromise the administration of justice.

He acknowledged awareness of the allegations surrounding the “White House” as a hub for corruption and noted the possibility that Witness B, an investigating officer, may have also attended some of these social events. He reiterated his commitment to accountability and his denial of any association with cartels or criminal enterprises, stating, This is not the fault of anyone but myself.

I want to put it to the community that I am accountable to, in accordance with the constitution of this country, that I am not a criminal. I do not associate with cartels or so-called cartels. He also suggested that inconsistencies in his recollection might be attributed to memory lapses stemming from the informal nature of their social interactions, referencing their “stokvel” gatherings





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Madlanga Commission Armand Swart Katiso Molefe Abraham Nkhwashu Police Corruption

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