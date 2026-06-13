Nkabinde Inquiry Rejects Shamila Batohi's Bid to Submit Written Evidence

The inquiry into suspended Johannesburg DPP Andrew Chauke has denied former NDPP Shamila Batohi's application to file written submissions, citing procedural fairness concerns for Chauke who cannot cross-examine the new material. The inquiry, examining Chauke's fitness to hold office over decisions like dropping charges against Richard Mdluli, remains on schedule to finalize its report for President Ramaphosa.

The Nkabinde Inquiry , chaired by retired judge Bess Nkabinde, has refused former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi 's request to file written submissions for the official record.

This decision marks a significant procedural development in the inquiry, which is tasked with assessing the fitness to hold office of suspended Johannesburg Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Andrew Chauke. Batohi, who had previously walked out of her oral testimony in December 2025 and later retired, is now barred from adding written material. The inquiry panel stated that she had already been given ample opportunity to present her case during her testimony.

It argued that admitting new written evidence now would be procedurally unfair to Chauke, who would be unable to cross-examine or challenge that additional information. The ruling emphasized considerations of natural justice and the structured rules of evidence governing the proceedings. The panel's full legal reasoning is detailed in a separate ruling document. Despite this contention, the inquiry reaffirmed its commitment to completing its report on schedule for submission to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The inquiry is centrally examining allegations against Chauke concerning his prosecutorial decisions, notably the discontinuation of murder charges against former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli. During the proceedings, Chauke has testified that he, along with five other black prosecutors, faced disciplinary actions during Batohi's tenure as NDPP. His testimony suggests a pattern of targeted disciplinary measures against black prosecutors, a claim that adds a layer of complexity to the broader narrative of the inquiry.

The inquiry thus continues to navigate both the specific case against Chauke and the wider institutional dynamics it may reveal





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Nkabinde Inquiry Shamila Batohi Andrew Chauke Prosecutorial Misconduct Procedural Fairness Richard Mdluli

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