Nkabinde Hat-Trick Powers Cheetahs to Comfortable Victory Over Romania A

A hat-trick from winger Prince Nkabinde secured a 47-14 win for the Cheetahs against Romania A in Bloemfontein, preserving their unbeaten start in the Toyota Challenge despite 14 lineup changes.

Winger Prince Nkabinde delivered a standout performance, scoring a hat-trick as the Cheetahs secured a commanding 47-14 victory over Romania A at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

The win preserves the home side's unblemished record in the Toyota Challenge, a notable achievement given the extensive turnover in personnel. Head coach chose to rotate the squad heavily, introducing 14 new starters from the previous match. Despite the changes, the Cheetahs began with explosive intensity, racing to a 14-0 advantage within the first six minutes of play and establishing a comfortable 28-7 lead by the halftime break.

The first half showcased fluid backline moves and powerful forward driving, setting a tone of total control. Romania A regrouped during the interval and returned with renewed purpose, directly targeting the Cheetahs' set-piece stability. The visitors dominated numerous scrums, creating prolonged periods of pressure camped on the home team's tryline. Their persistence finally yielded results late in the second half when fullback Hinckley Vaovasa bored over for a consolatory try, the only score for the guests in the period.

However, any hope of a dramatic comeback was extinguished just after the hour mark when Prince Nkabinde completed his three-try spectacle, pouncing on a misplaced pass to sprint clear and seal the outcome. The Cheetahs then finished the match strongly, adding two further tries to emphasize their superior depth and fitness. The result maintains the Cheetahs' perfect start in the Toyota Challenge, a competition that also features teams like Griquas, Black Lion, and Lusitanos.

The match also highlighted the promising talent within the wider Cheetahs squad, with several players making significant impacts. The final scoreline read 47-14, with tries from De-an Ackermann, Prince Nkabinde (3), Ethan Wentzel, Thabang Mahlasi, and Gideon van der Merwe. Tiaan Swanepoel successfully converted four attempts, while Cohen Jasper added two more conversions. The competition continues with upcoming fixtures including Griquas versus Lusitanos





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Cheetahs Romania A Toyota Challenge Prince Nkabinde Hat-Trick Bloemfontein Rugby Union

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