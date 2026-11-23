Nissan has unveiled an updated D23 Navara double-cab range for South Africa, now imported from Thailand, with the flagship PRO-4X price cut from R844,000 to R835,000. The range drops single-cab models and adds a more upmarket interior.

Nissan has unveiled an updated Navara double-cab bakkie range in South Africa, with a price cut on certain models. The revamped model is now imported from Nissan's plant in Thailand, where the Navara is produced for global markets.

The local range was previously built at Nissan SA's Rosslyn plant, which was taken over by the Chery Group earlier this year. It is the latest upgrade to the D23 Navara launched in 2017 and the only one-tonner Nissan will offer in South Africa for the time being. The new Triton-based D27 Navara from alliance partner Mitsubishi, which recently went on sale overseas, has not been confirmed for the local market.

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Nissan Navara Model Range Reduced

The single-cab workhorse models fall away, and the range has been reduced to four double-cab derivatives. These are the Navara SE Plus 4x2 with a seven-speed automatic transmission, the SE Plus 4x4 with a six-speed manual transmission, the LE Plus 4x4 with an automatic transmission, and the flagship PRO-4X 4x4 model with an automatic transmission. All four models are powered by the familiar 2.5 DDTi turbodiesel engine, which delivers 140kW and 450Nm.

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As before, the bakkie rides on Nissan's unique multi-link rear suspension, with dual-rate coil springs that offer good ride comfort without compromising load-carrying capacity. The biggest change in the updated Navara is to the interior, which has been enhanced with more upmarket flair. The new dashboard design is covered with synthetic leather and contrast-colour stitching on the LE Plus and PRO-4X models to match the synthetic leather upholstery on the seats and doors of both luxury models.

The redesigned dashboard has an integrated 8 inch touch-sensitive infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The dual-zone climate control system has redesigned switchgear with more convenient control knobs. All versions of the updated Navara are equipped with a leather-clad multifunction steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, electric windows, cruise control and multiple USB-A and USB-C power ports.

Interior and Exterior Luxury Updates

The luxury LE Plus and PRO-4X models add additional comforts such as an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, two additional speakers (six in total), a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat and an intelligent key with push-button start. As a security measure, the intelligent key stops transmitting if kept stationary to prevent cloning. External tweaks are less prominent but comprise new black finishes on the lower front bumper, a shark-fin antenna on the top models and added red detailing on the flagship PRO-4X model.

Safety in all versions comprises six airbags, vehicle dynamic control, ABS brakes, trailer stability assist (the Navara can tow more than 3 tonnes), forward collision warning with intelligent braking, an intelligent driver alertness monitor and rain-sensing wipers. The LE Plus and PRO-4X models also add a suite of advanced driver assistance systems, including an around view monitor with object detection, lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alert and blind spot warning.

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These models also add a knee airbag for the driver, bringing the total airbag count to seven. All models boast a generous 220mm ground clearance, and 4x2 versions have a rear diff lock for more capability off the beaten track. The 4x4 versions have a shift-on-the-fly system to switch between 2WD and 4WD, a low-range transfer case and a rear diff lock. The Navara 4x4's capabilities were demonstrated on a rugged off-road course at last week's media launch.

PRO-4X Off-Road Performance and Price

With grippy Yokohama Geolandar off-road tyres fitted as standard, the PRO-4X I drove effortlessly navigated steep climbs and axle twisters. The vehicle also has an around-view monitor to help avoid obstacles, albeit a low-res one. The Navara's ride quality is among the best in the double-cab segment, and the coil spring rear suspension delivered an impressively yielding ride on the bumpy trail. The PRO-4X price has dropped from R844,000 to R835,000.

Prices of the other variants have either increased or stayed the same. Prices are: Nissan Navara 2.5 DDTi SE Plus 4x2 Auto at R618,000; Nissan Navara 2.5 DDTi SE Plus 4x4 Manual at R620,000; Nissan Navara 2.5 DDTi LE Plus 4x4 Auto at R780,000; Nissan Navara 2.5 DDTi PRO-4X 4x4 Auto at R835,000. Prices include a six-year/150,000km warranty and six-year/90,000km service plan.