Nissan Unveils New Navara Pro Plug-in Hybrid and Primera EV at Philippine Motor Show

Nissan has unveiled an all-new Navara Pro Plug-in Hybrid bakkie and the all-new Primera EV sedan at the 10th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS). The new models are designed and developed in China for select global markets. The new Navara Pro plug-in hybrid is styled with similar muscular ethos as other bakkies from the region such as the BYD Shark 6 and LDV Terron.

The new Nissan Navara has been revealed as a hulking double cab with a plug-in-hybrid drivetrain. Nissan has unveiled an all-new Navara Pro Plug-in Hybrid bakkie and the all-new Primera EV sedan at the 10th Philippine International Motor Show ( PIMS ).

The new models are designed and developed in China for select global markets. The new Nissan Navara Pro plug-in hybrid is styled with similar muscular ethos as other bakkies from the region such as the BYD Shark 6 and LDV Terron, seemingly a varied model from the new Navara launched in November 2025, and based on the latest Mitsubishi Triton chassis, a group cousin.

Nissan SA was not available to comment on the varied models using the same nameplate and the strategy by the time of publication. The all-new Primera EV sedan was also unveiled in the Philippines with a refined interior and enhanced connectivity features. The Nissan Primera was introduced in South Africa in the late 1990s as a larger and more premium offering to the mainstream Sentra models.

It was also discontinued, and Nissan says the technical specifications and details of the new debutants will be introduced at a later timing closer to launch. The new Nissan Primera sedan was also unveiled alongside the new Navara, and hybrid Kicks and X-Trail models. This unveiling signals the beginning of our 'From China' export strategy, and I am pleased to see these vehicles reaching customers beyond China for the first time, says Guillaume Cartier, Nissan's chief performance officer.

As a lead market, China plays a dual role for Nissan, both as a strong market in its own right and a critical source of global competitiveness. Alongside the new Navara Pro Plug-in Hybrid and Primera EV, Nissan also unveiled new hybrid versions of the Kicks e-POWER subcompact crossover SUV and new X-Trail e-POWER.

The new models will be designed to meet the needs of customers in select global markets, and the company is confident that they will be well-received by consumers. Nissan has a long history of producing high-quality vehicles that meet the needs of customers, and the new Navara Pro Plug-in Hybrid and Primera EV are no exception. The company is committed to innovation and has a strong focus on developing new technologies that will improve the driving experience for customers.

The new Navara Pro Plug-in Hybrid and Primera EV are just the latest examples of Nissan's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. The company is confident that these new models will be successful in the global market and will help to establish Nissan as a leader in the automotive industry. Nissan's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction is evident in the new Navara Pro Plug-in Hybrid and Primera EV, which offer a unique blend of style, performance, and technology.

The new models are designed to meet the needs of customers in select global markets, and the company is confident that they will be well-received by consumers. The new Navara Pro Plug-in Hybrid and Primera EV are just the latest examples of Nissan's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. The company is confident that these new models will be successful in the global market and will help to establish Nissan as a leader in the automotive industry.

Nissan's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction is evident in the new Navara Pro Plug-in Hybrid and Primera EV, which offer a unique blend of style, performance, and technology. The new models are designed to meet the needs of customers in select global markets, and the company is confident that they will be well-received by consumers. The new Navara Pro Plug-in Hybrid and Primera EV are just the latest examples of Nissan's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

The company is confident that these new models will be successful in the global market and will help to establish Nissan as a leader in the automotive industry.





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Nissan Navara Pro Plug-In Hybrid Primera EV Philippine International Motor Show PIMS China Export Strategy From China Guillaume Cartier Chief Performance Officer Kicks E-POWER X-Trail E-POWER

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