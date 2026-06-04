Nissan and Chery Explore Contract Manufacturing at UK Plant

Nissan and Chery International UK have signed a non-binding MoU to study contract manufacturing for Chery passenger vehicles at Nissan's Sunderland plant starting in 2027. The move follows Chery's acquisition of Nissan's Pretoria assembly plant and plans for local production in South Africa.

Nissan and Chery International UK have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore contract manufacturing for Chery passenger vehicles at Nissan 's Sunderland plant in the United Kingdom.

Under the proposed arrangement, Nissan would build Chery-branded cars at its Sunderland facility starting in 2027, with the plant's workforce remaining employed by Nissan. The agreement is preliminary, with further discussions planned to finalize terms that benefit both companies. Massimiliano Messina, chairperson of Nissan AMIEO, stated: 'This is an important step forward for our operations. We are looking forward to working with Chery International UK in the coming months to finalise a position that is optimal for both companies.

' The MoU does not commit either party to a definitive deal, and no additional details have been disclosed at this stage. This development comes alongside Chery's acquisition of Nissan's vehicle assembly plant in Pretoria, South Africa. The sale includes the transfer of Nissan's former employees on similar contracts. Chery is set to officially take ownership of the Pretoria facility on July 3, with celebrations planned to mark the occasion.

While Chery has not released an official statement, sources indicate that the Chinese automaker aims to begin local production of the Tiggo 4 Pro/Cross in April 2026. In April 2026, sales of the Tiggo 4 Pro/Cross reached 1,871 units, marking a historic milestone for the local automotive industry as the entry-level crossover became a best-seller. Chery's subsidiary Jetour has also announced ambitious plans.

Global president of Jetour, Ke Chuanden, revealed at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show that the newly acquired Pretoria plant will be used to produce 50,000 vehicles annually. Jetour's urban models, the T1 and T2, sold a combined 2,020 units in May, and the T2 was named the 2026 South African Car of the Year by the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists, another first for a Chinese brand.

The partnership between Nissan and Chery in the UK represents a strategic move for both automakers. For Nissan, contract manufacturing allows it to optimize capacity at its Sunderland plant, which currently produces the Qashqai, Juke, and Leaf models. For Chery, it provides a pathway to enter the European market with locally produced vehicles, potentially avoiding import tariffs and leveraging Nissan's established manufacturing expertise.

The arrangement could also accelerate Chery's expansion in Europe, where it has been introducing models under its Omoda and Jaecoo sub-brands. The non-binding nature of the MoU suggests that both parties are still evaluating the feasibility and commercial terms. Industry analysts view this as a sign of deepening collaboration between Chinese and traditional automakers, particularly in the context of the global shift toward electric vehicles.

The Sunderland plant is already a key hub for Nissan's EV production, including the Leaf, and could serve as a platform for Chery's electric models in the future. The successful integration of Chery's manufacturing at the Pretoria plant will be watched closely as a precedent for the UK venture. With the automotive industry facing challenges such as supply chain disruptions and regulatory changes, partnerships like this could become more common as companies seek to share costs and expertise.

The coming months will reveal whether the MoU leads to a binding agreement that reshapes the production landscape for both brands in Europe and Africa





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