Nine Players Win R2.8 Million Each in Cascaded PowerBall Xtra Jackpot

Nine PowerBall Xtra players each won R2 814 061.90 after the R25 million jackpot cascaded on 30 October when no one matched all five numbers plus the bonus ball.

Nine PowerBall Xtra players each won R2 814 061.90 after the R25 million jackpot cascade d on 30 October. The cascade happened because no player matched all five main numbers plus the bonus ball.

There was also no winner in Division 2, which requires all five main numbers. Under Sizekhaya rules, if nobody wins the PowerBall Xtra jackpot in the final draw of the month, the whole prize cascades to the next winning division rather than rolling over. The jackpot was therefore shared among the nine players who matched four numbers and the bonus ball. The winning tickets were bought at outlets spread across South Africa, from Grahamstown and Mthatha to George and Alberton.

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Winning Ticket Outlets Across South Africa

In Grahamstown, the winning ticket was purchased at Get Lucky Shop. In Mthatha, the winning ticket came from Bingo Royale. In George, the winning ticket was bought at New York Corner. In Alberton, the winning ticket came from Spar Alberton.

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Other winning outlets included PnP Hazelpark, Checkers New Hazyview Junction, ABSA, Standard Bank and FNB. The spread of outlets shows that jackpots are won at both specialised lottery vendors and everyday community stores. It is the latest in a run of monthly jackpot cascades since Sizekhaya took over the National Lottery on 1 June 2026. On 30 June, the estimated R139 million jackpot cascaded to Division 2, creating three multimillionaires who each received R45 733 457.30.

On 31 July, one player won R23 810 456.50 after matching all five main numbers. Another winner took home R21 062 766.20 on 28 August. On 29 September, 15 players shared the jackpot after matching four numbers and the bonus ball, each receiving R1 388 743.20. That September draw produced 15 new millionaires from a R21 million PowerBall Xtra jackpot, with each player claiming more than R1.3 million.

Recent PowerBall Xtra Jackpot Draws

The numbers for that draw were 6, 24, 29, 36 and 37, with the bonus ball being 2. Following the Tuesday, 3 November draws, which produced no jackpot winners, the prizes have reset for the next draw on Friday, 6 November. Players are advised to verify all results on the official National Lottery platform, as the operator does not take responsibility for any errors in published results. Accuracy is paramount for claiming prizes.

Winners who bought tickets at any approved retail store can claim winnings immediately at that location. This instant payout option applies specifically to winners of amounts up to R10 000. It provides a quick and convenient resolution for smaller wins without digital verification delays. For larger sums, winners can claim prizes of up to R249 999 via the online channel.

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There are two distinct online claim methods, both processed within 72 working hours. Players can be paid via Electronic Funds Transfer from their Sizekhaya iLottery Wallet. Alternatively, if a bet was placed through a banking app, the money can auto-pay to the bank account through online banking channels. Sizekhaya also allows winners from both online and store bets to claim at Sizekhaya offices, where electronic payment is issued within 72 hours.

How to Play PowerBall and Claim Prizes

To play PowerBall, players select five numbers between 1 and 50, as well as one PowerBall number between 1 and 16. A standard board costs R10. Players can pay an additional R5 to enter the PowerBall Xtra draw using the same number selection. Draws take place every Tuesday and Friday at 21:00 and are broadcast on e.tv and SABC.

Tickets are available from authorised Sizekhaya retailers, including supermarkets, garages and convenience stores, as well as through participating banking apps and the National Lottery website. Winners are urged to check their tickets and review their banking apps to confirm status. Players can also reach out to the Sizekhaya Call Centre on 086 102 6000 for assistance. Following these steps ensures a smooth and secure transfer of winnings to the rightful owners.