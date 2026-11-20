Eight BMA officials and police officers were arrested at Van Rooyen's Gate Port of Entry in an alleged corruption investigation, bringing the total number of arrests to 11 after three Lesotho nationals were detained earlier. The suspects face charges of corruption and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Eight Border Management Authority officials and police officers have been arrested in an alleged corruption investigation at Van Rooyen's Gate Port of Entry between South Africa and Lesotho.

The arrests were made on Friday during a joint operation involving the BMA integrity unit, crime intelligence, the Free State organised crime unit, the SAPS, the department of home affairs and the tactical response team in Bloemfontein. BMA commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato said three BMA officials and five police officers were arrested in the early hours of Friday. He said the investigation centres on allegations that officials helped Lesotho nationals enter South Africa illegally through the port of entry.

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Border Corruption Investigation Arrests Eleven

Three Lesotho nationals, allegedly involved in facilitating the illegal movement of people across the border, were arrested before Friday's operation, which brings the total number of arrests to 11. An additional police officer has been subpoenaed to appear in court, Masiapato said. The suspects are being detained for further processing and are expected to face charges relating to corruption and contravention of the Immigration Act. Masiapato said the authority viewed allegations of corruption involving its officials in a serious light.

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The BMA will not tolerate any conduct that undermines the integrity of the authority or compromises the security of South Africa's borders, he said. He said the authority remained committed to working with law enforcement agencies to investigate corruption, ensure accountability and uphold the law. If you see something, say it, Masiapato said. Operation Hi-Tivise encourages the public to report suspicious activity by calling the relevant authorities.

Earlier reports indicated that six South African Police Service members and three Border Management Authority officials had been arrested at the same port of entry. Free State Police Commissioner Thabang Lesia said the nine officials allegedly worked with three civilians, known as runners, who were already in custody. The officials are accused of processing passports without following the proper procedures. They are facing charges of corruption, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

Joint Operation Targets Border Crime

The joint operation reflects ongoing efforts to curb illegal movement and corruption at South Africa's borders.