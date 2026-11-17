Nine people were shot dead inside a shack at Jeffsville informal settlement in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, between 10pm and 11pm on Sunday. Police have mobilised Crime Intelligence and a tracking team to search for the suspects, whose identities and motive remain unknown.

Nine people have been shot dead inside a shack at Jeffsville informal settlement in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria. The mass shooting happened between 10pm and 11pm on Sunday night.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola and Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni were on their way to the scene. The motive for the shooting and the identities of the suspects are not yet known. Mthombeni has mobilised resources, including Crime Intelligence and the Deputy Provincial Commissioner: Tracking Team, to search for the suspects. The case is being investigated by the Gauteng Serious and Violent Crimes, Murder and Robbery Unit.

Also read Nine people shot dead in Atteridgeville informal settlement

Contact police or app for Jeffsville info

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation should contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be made via the MySAPS App. The latest killings come months after five men were shot dead in a brazen attack outside a tuck shop in the same area in January. IOL reported that the shooting took place at Block JV in Jeffsville.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the victims were standing outside the tuck shop when they were approached by an unknown number of gunmen, who opened fire without saying a word. She said paramedics declared all five men dead at the scene. Muridili said the suspects fled immediately after the shooting and remain at large. Following the January shooting, Mthombeni said police had mobilised significant resources to investigate the killings.

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Members of the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Investigations Unit, Forensic Crime Scene Management, Crime Intelligence and the Provincial Tracking Team were deployed to process the scene and interview witnesses. A case of five counts of murder was registered, with police identifying the motive for the attack as a key part of their investigation. No arrests have been reported. In a separate matter, Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia says the investigation into the Lwandle shisanyama shooting remains active.

KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town killings investigated

He said there is no confirmed link to organised criminal networks. In KwaZulu-Natal, police are investigating the killing of eight men who were found riddled with bullets inside a vehicle in the Mabane section of Sweetwaters on Sunday night. In Grassy Park, a family is seeking answers after cousins Dorian Skippers and Junaid Simons were killed in a shooting that left four men dead. The family said it does not feel real.

The Jeffsville attack is one of several deadly shootings reported across South Africa in recent days. Police have urged communities to come forward with any information that could help investigations.