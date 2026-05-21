Nine Killed in Head-On Bus, Taxi Collision in Mpumalanga

A head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a bus in Mpumalanga has resulted in the deaths of nine people. The incident occurred on the R39 highway between Standerton and Morgenzon on Thursday morning. The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

A minibus taxi and a bus collided head-on on the R39 highway between Standerton and Morgenzon in Mpumalanga on Thursday morning, resulting in the deaths of nine people.

Eight individuals died at the scene, while the ninth person succumbed to their injuries while being transported to a nearby hospital. One person sustained serious injuries, and two others escaped with minor injuries. The cause of the collision is currently unknown, but reckless and negligent driving are being considered as possible factors. The incident is under investigation by the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety.

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Mr Jackie Macie, expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and wished those injured a speedy recovery.





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Mpumalanga Minibus Taxi Bus Collision Deaths Highway R39 Standerton Morgenzon

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