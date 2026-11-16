Six men and three women were shot dead in a four-roomed shack in Jeffsville informal settlement, Atteridgeville. A schoolchild discovered the bodies on Monday morning while asking for money for school.

Six men and three women were shot and killed in a shack in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, during the late hours of Sunday night. The nine bodies were still in the mountainous informal settlement of Jeffsville on Monday afternoon.

Police said the victims were killed between 10pm and 11pm on Sunday. Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni confirmed the details at the scene on Monday. The gruesome discovery was made by a schoolchild at about 6.45am on Monday. The child had been asking for money to go to school when the bodies were found inside the shack.

Also read Nine Bodies Found in Atteridgeville Shack as Police Commander Visits Scene

Victims Found Inside Subdivided Shack

Mthombeni described the incident as distressing. He said the child was in shock and dismay upon discovering the mass shooting inside the shack, and the matter was then reported to police. The commissioner visited the scene on top of a mountain in the informal settlement. He described the layout of the shack, which had been subdivided into four rooms.

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Five bodies were found in the first room, though one body was separate. Two bodies were in the second room, one in the third, and one in the fourth, giving a total of nine fatally wounded people. Mthombeni said police could not yet confirm whether anyone else had been injured in the shooting. The motive for the mass shooting and the identities of the suspects are not yet known.

Police Link Case To Previous Shooting

Mthombeni has mobilised several resources, including Crime Intelligence and the Deputy Provincial Commissioner's Tracking Team, to track down the killers. The case is being investigated by the Gauteng Serious and Violent Crimes, Murder and Robbery Unit. He said preliminary information suggested the incident could be linked to a previous mass shooting at a hostel on December 6, 2025, in which 12 people were killed and 13 hospitalised.

One of the victims in Monday's shooting was a person of interest in the December incident. Investigations were still at an early stage, and police could not confirm whether they had identified any suspects. Mthombeni said police are in pursuit of the suspects and will inform the nation as and when arrests are made. He also referred to another incident in September in which 18 people were killed and two vehicles were set alight.

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He said police had arrested one suspect, a Lesotho national, in connection with that case. The man appeared in the Fochville Magistrate's Court on Friday and remains in custody at a correctional facility. Mthombeni said police are on the heels of the other suspects. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who also visited the scene, condemned the killings.

Premier Condemns Senseless Killings

He said the senseless killing of people in such a horrific manner is deeply disturbing and utterly unacceptable. No one should have to endure such a loss, and our thoughts are with the families who are grappling with this tragedy, he said. Lesufi called on police to conduct a thorough investigation, apprehend those responsible and ensure that justice is served. He also urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward and co-operate with law enforcement authorities.

The mass shooting has prompted a major police response. The community of Atteridgeville is reeling from the tragedy, with the child who made the discovery left traumatised by the scene. Police have not yet released the names of the victims. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are appealing to the public for any information that may lead to the arrest of those responsible.

The incident is one of several mass shootings that have shaken Gauteng in recent months.