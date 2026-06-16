Nigerian Military Rescues Widow of Retired General Who Died in Kidnapper Captivity

The Nigerian Army has rescued Amina Abubakar, the wife of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar, who died over the weekend while being held by kidnappers in Katsina state. The rescue operation involved intense military pressure on the criminal gang, during which Mrs. Abubakar was shot by the abductors. She is now under medical care. The incident highlights the ongoing threat of banditry in northwest Nigeria, where criminal groups frequently carry out kidnappings for ransom. The military has committed to supporting her recovery. No group has claimed responsibility for the abduction.

The Nigeria n military has successfully rescued Amina Abubakar , the widow of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar , from kidnappers in the northwestern state of Katsina . The general had died while in captivity over the weekend.

The rescue operation, conducted by troops, resulted in Mrs. Abubakar being shot by the kidnappers as they fled under military pressure. She is currently receiving treatment at a military hospital. The military's director of defence information, Samaila Uba, stated that the mission followed intensified search-and-rescue efforts and that sustained offensive operations led to the successful recovery. He added that the armed forces leadership is committed to ensuring her full recovery and is providing necessary support to her family.

One of the couple's daughters, Bilkisu, expressed gratitude on WhatsApp, thanking Allah for the rescue and praying for her mother's health and peace of mind. No group has claimed responsibility for the abduction, which is part of a broader pattern in northwest Nigeria where criminal gangs, often referred to as "bandits," engage in kidnappings for ransom, cattle rustling, and attacks on rural communities.

The region also sees activity from militant jihadists; an alleged militant camp in Sokoto state was targeted by a US airstrike in December. Prior to the general's death, a video emerged online showing the retired officer and his wife appealing to the Katsina government to release detained bandits and their livestock in exchange for their freedom. The state government announced the general's death on Saturday, attributing it to diabetes and high blood pressure; his remains were buried the same day.

President Bola Tinubu expressed shock at the death, calling it a stark reminder of the threat posed by armed criminal groups. The rescue of Amina Abubakar comes after a tragic sequence of events that began with the abduction of the retired general and his wife at the end of last month in Katsina. The incident underscores the persistent security challenges in Nigeria's northwest, where criminal bands operate with relative impunity.

The military's statement emphasized that the operation was part of a broader campaign to dismantle these criminal networks. During the rescue, the kidnappers opened fire on Mrs. Abubakar before escaping, highlighting the violent nature of such encounters. Her subsequent hospitalization reflects the immediate medical needs resulting from the ordeal. The family's public gratitude, conveyed through social media, points to the relief and emotional toll of the captivity.

The lack of a claim of responsibility is not unusual, as many bandit groups prefer anonymity to avoid targeted military operations. This case draws attention to the vulnerability of even high-profile individuals in the region, as Major General Abubakar was a retired military officer, which might have been expected to offer some protection. Broader context reveals that northwest Nigeria has become a hotspot for banditry, with criminal groups often blending kidnapping and cattle rustling as lucrative enterprises.

These gangs, sometimes numbering in the hundreds, exploit porous borders and difficult terrain to evade security forces. The presence of jihadist elements, such as those targeted by the US airstrike, adds a layer of complexity to the security landscape, although bandits are primarily motivated by profit rather than ideology. The video appeal by the Abubakars, asking for the release of detained bandits, illustrates the desperation that can grip victims' families and the perceived leverage that captors hold.

The general's death, due to pre-existing health conditions exacerbated by captivity, has sparked national outrage and political commentary. President Tinubu's remarks frame the incident as part of a larger security crisis that demands robust responses. The military's promise of full support for the widow's recovery signals an attempt to reassure the public and the military community that service members' families will be cared for.

However, the incident also raises questions about the effectiveness of current strategies to curb banditry, as kidnappings remain rampant across the region. The rescue operation, while successful in saving one hostage, did not prevent the death of the general, prompting calls for more proactive measures to dismantle these criminal networks before they can abduct and harm victims. The interplay between criminal bandits and extremist groups, though distinct, sometimes overlaps in tactics and regions, requiring coordinated intelligence and operations.

As the Nigerian government continues to grapple with these challenges, the Abubakar case serves as a poignant example of the human cost and the urgent need for sustainable security solutions





BBCAfrica / 🏆 23. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria Kidnapping Bandits Rescue Operation Katsina Retired General Amina Abubakar Rabe Abubakar Military Northwest Nigeria Criminal Gangs Hostage Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malema, Khan, and Private Networks: Allegations Expose Blurry Lines in SA PoliticsNew evidence from the Madlanga Commission places EFF leader Julius Malema at the centre of allegations involving suspended Crime Intelligence deputy head Major-General Feroz Khan and businessman Mohammadh Sayed, raising serious questions about the intersection of party politics, police intelligence, and private influence in South Africa.

Read more »

Two romance scammers get jail timeAll of the accused, except for one, are Nigerian nationals who laundered the funds from the scam through the Glory Restoration Assembly Church in Parklands.

Read more »

SA dismisses WHO claim of 10 foreign nationals killed in xenophobic violenceWhile global condemnation grows over rising anti-immigration protests, an investigation into claims by WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reveals a mixture of unrelated organised crime hi…

Read more »

Presidency pushes back against WHO over xenophobia claims in South AfricaThe Presidency of South Africa responds to WHO Director-General's claims about xenophobic violence, stating that reports of deaths of Ethiopian nationals are incorrect while acknowledging tragic loss of life.

Read more »