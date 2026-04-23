Nigerian Man Freed After Five Years in Prison Searches for Missing Mother

Rasheed Wasiu, wrongly imprisoned during the 2020 End Sars protests, is finally free but now faces the anguish of searching for his missing mother, who may have fled fearing arrest.

Rasheed Wasiu, a 23-year-old Nigeria n man, endured over five years of imprisonment for a crime he didn't commit, a consequence of disregarding his mother's warning during the 2020 End Sars protests in Lagos .

The protests, sparked by widespread anger towards the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars) – accused of brutality and extrajudicial killings – escalated into violent clashes with security forces. Rasheed, then 17, was caught in a sweep by a vigilante group, the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC), despite his mother’s plea that he was not involved. He was initially accused of looting, but the charge later changed to unlawful possession of firearms.

His trial was repeatedly delayed, and he spent years in the overcrowded and harsh conditions of Kirikiri Correctional Centre, where basic necessities like food and healthcare were scarce. He survived by taking on menial jobs within the prison, washing clothes and selling goods for staff. Rasheed’s case highlights a systemic issue within Nigeria’s judicial system, where a staggering 64% of the prison population – approximately 50,000 individuals – are awaiting trial, often for extended periods.

The Take It Back Movement (TIB), an advocacy group, intervened on his behalf, providing legal representation and ultimately securing his release after a judge dismissed the case due to a lack of evidence. Despite his freedom, Rasheed’s ordeal is far from over. He has been unable to locate his mother, who reportedly left the neighborhood fearing arrest due to her association with him. Neighbors claim she avoids interaction, offering only fleeting glimpses of her at the local market.

The emotional toll of his imprisonment and the uncertainty surrounding his mother’s fate have left him deeply distressed. Rasheed’s story is a stark illustration of the human cost of prolonged pre-trial detention and the vulnerability of individuals caught in the crossfire of political unrest and a flawed justice system. His experience underscores the urgent need for judicial reform in Nigeria, including measures to expedite trials, reduce overcrowding in prisons, and ensure access to adequate legal representation for all.

While Rasheed has chosen not to pursue legal action for the years lost, his case serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of due process and the devastating impact of wrongful imprisonment. The TIB views his release as a significant victory, demonstrating the power of advocacy and perseverance in the pursuit of justice, but acknowledges that many more remain trapped in similar circumstances





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Nigeria End Sars Prison Wrongful Imprisonment Human Rights Justice Lagos Take It Back Movement

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