Nigeria to Repatriate Citizens Amid Rising Anti-Immigrant Tensions in South Africa

Protests in Johannesburg against undocumented migrants have prompted Nigeria to offer voluntary repatriation to its citizens. South Africa rejects claims of xenophobia, affirming its commitment to the rule of law and human dignity.

Johannesburg witnessed a significant escalation in tensions on April 29, 2026, as protests against undocumented migrants, organized by the group “March and March,” unfolded in the city center.

The demonstrations prompted a visible police presence, with South African Police Service (SAPS) officers monitoring the situation as shopkeepers cautiously secured their businesses, closing shutters in anticipation of potential unrest. The protests reflect a growing undercurrent of anti-immigrant sentiment, raising concerns about the safety and well-being of foreign nationals residing in South Africa. The situation has prompted a strong response from Nigeria, which is now facilitating the voluntary repatriation of its citizens who wish to leave South Africa.

Approximately 130 Nigerian citizens have already expressed their desire to return home, signaling a palpable sense of insecurity within the Nigerian community in South Africa. This move underscores the severity of the perceived threat and the growing anxieties among foreign nationals facing increased hostility. The Nigerian government’s decision to offer repatriation assistance is a direct response to reports of attacks, protests, and widespread harassment targeting foreign-owned businesses and individuals.

The escalating tensions have also led to diplomatic repercussions, with Nigeria summoning South Africa's acting High Commissioner to Nigeria for urgent discussions in Abuja. The meeting aimed to address the concerns raised by the Nigerian government and seek assurances regarding the safety and protection of Nigerian citizens in South Africa. The Nigerian Foreign Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to safeguarding its citizens abroad and ensuring their safe return if they so choose.

The South African government, however, has vehemently refuted accusations of xenophobia leveled by Nigeria. Acting government spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa firmly stated that South Africa is a firmly established democratic nation grounded in the principles of the rule of law, unwavering respect for human dignity, and the comprehensive protection of individual rights. Mnukwa asserted that the government is committed to upholding these values and ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for all residents, regardless of their nationality or immigration status.

She further emphasized that the protests, while regrettable, do not represent the views of the majority of South Africans and that the government is actively working to address the underlying issues driving the unrest. The South African government’s response aims to reassure the international community and demonstrate its commitment to fostering positive relations with other African nations. The government has initiated investigations into reported incidents of violence and harassment, promising to hold perpetrators accountable for their actions.

Furthermore, officials are engaging in dialogue with community leaders and civil society organizations to promote tolerance and understanding. The government’s stance is that while legitimate concerns about immigration may exist, these should be addressed through lawful and constructive means, rather than through violence or discrimination. The government is also highlighting its existing policies and programs aimed at integrating immigrants into South African society and providing them with access to essential services.

The situation remains fluid and requires careful management to prevent further escalation. The voluntary repatriation initiative by Nigeria is likely to continue, with the potential for more citizens to seek assistance in returning home. The diplomatic dialogue between Nigeria and South Africa is crucial for de-escalating tensions and finding a sustainable solution to the underlying issues.

The South African government faces the challenge of balancing the need to address legitimate concerns about immigration with its commitment to upholding the rights of all individuals within its borders. A key aspect of this challenge is addressing the socio-economic factors that contribute to anti-immigrant sentiment, such as unemployment and competition for resources. The government must also work to counter misinformation and harmful stereotypes that fuel prejudice and discrimination.

The role of “March and March” and other organizations promoting anti-immigrant views will also be closely scrutinized. The long-term stability of South Africa and its regional relationships depend on its ability to manage this complex situation effectively and demonstrate its commitment to inclusivity and respect for human rights. The international community is closely monitoring the developments, and further interventions may be necessary if the situation deteriorates.

The focus must remain on peaceful dialogue, respect for the rule of law, and the protection of vulnerable populations





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