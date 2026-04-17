Nigeria Swelters Under Extreme Heatwave Amidst Fuel Price Hikes and Economic Strain

Nigeria is experiencing a brutal heatwave, pushing temperatures to dangerous levels and exacerbating the daily struggles of millions. Compounded by a surge in fuel prices, the cost of cooling essential for survival has become prohibitive, forcing many to endure extreme conditions. The crisis highlights the intersection of climate change impacts, economic hardship, and the nation's unreliable infrastructure.

Azeez Akanni, a 32-year-old clothier, regularly navigates the intense traffic of Lagos, Nigeria 's bustling commercial capital, to deliver luxury clothing and footwear to his customers. His daily commute, and those of millions of others, has become increasingly arduous due to soaring temperatures as Africa's most populous nation grapples with a severe heatwave. Compounding the discomfort, a significant increase in fuel prices , exacerbated by global events such as the Iran war, has led to a sharp rise in the costs of operating air conditioning units and backup generators, mirroring the upward trend of the mercury.

While West African nations like Nigeria, situated close to the equator, are accustomed to high temperatures, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued stark warnings. A report projects that between 2016 and 2025, nine out of ten years will rank among the twelve warmest on record. This alarming trend has been felt acutely by international visitors as well. JinseoulMusic, a UK-based Korean DJ, recently documented her struggles with the heat in Nigeria on her Instagram account, sharing with over 430,000 followers, 'Surviving Nigerian heat with no light. Heat woke me up in the middle of the night.'

Analysts attribute the escalating temperatures in Lagos to a confluence of factors including climate change, the city's coastal geography, its dense population, limited green spaces, and the pervasive heavy traffic. The constant reliance on generators, which are fueled by petrol and emit heat and greenhouse gases, further exacerbates the problem. Public transportation infrastructure is largely dilapidated, with most commercial vehicles lacking functional air conditioning.

Temperatures have reached critical levels across the country, with the capital city, Abuja, recording 38C and Sokoto in the northwest hitting an alarming 44C, conditions described by NiMet as unhealthy. Nigeria's economic standing as Africa's fourth-largest economy is contrasted by its unstable power grid, which is significantly less reliable than those in some of its poorer neighboring countries. This disparity has resulted in the widespread use of private generators among those who can afford them. Emmanuel Chinonso, a 40-year-old ride-share driver in Abuja, expressed his frustration: 'I no longer use it because of the hike in price.' Fuel prices in the capital have nearly doubled, climbing from approximately 850 naira per litre to over 1,300 naira, a historic high in a nation where petrol was sold for about 195 naira at the beginning of 2023. Consequently, many drivers, like Chinonso, opt to keep their car air conditioning off to conserve fuel and often request tips from passengers in exchange for activating it.

Despite the thick, humid air laden with dust and exhaust fumes, and engines idling as vehicles waited for passengers, thousands of Lagos traders continue to display their wares under the direct sun. Many disregard warnings against prolonged sun exposure, prioritizing their livelihoods. Hawkers skillfully maneuver through traffic with basins of iced fizzy drinks, offering brief respite to commuters. With the cost of living soaring due to persistent high inflation, many traders working under the intense sun and polluted air are more preoccupied with securing food for their families than with air quality. Aminat Jimoh, frying tofu by a crowded roadside, stated, 'The weather is not good. But we have to endure because we cannot eat if we don't come here.'

The escalating heatwave also poses a threat to Nigeria's malaria burden. The World Health Organization indicates that climate change, through increased rainfall, temperatures, and humidity, can accelerate malaria transmission by facilitating faster mosquito breeding. Nigeria accounted for approximately a quarter of the world's malaria cases and 30% of global deaths in 2024, according to WHO data. In addition to these health concerns, the changing climate also brings challenges such as increased flooding





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