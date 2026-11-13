Nigeria South Africa Diplomatic Ties Femi Fani-Kayode Cyril Ramaphosa

High Commissioner Femi Fani-Kayode reaffirms Nigeria-South Africa ties at a credential ceremony in Pretoria where President Cyril Ramaphosa received Letters of Credence from new Heads of Mission.

Nigeria's High Commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, has publicly reaffirmed the unbreakable strategic partnership between Nigeria and South Africa during a significant diplomatic gathering in the South Africa n capital.

Credential Ceremony at Sefako Makgato

The remarks were delivered in Pretoria during a formal event at the Sefako Makgato Presidential Guesthouse where President Cyril Ramaphosa received the credentials from fifteen new Heads of Mission-Delegate. This ceremony marked a formal step in integrating the incoming diplomatic representatives into the South African foreign service hierarchy while highlighting the bilateral relationships they represent.

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Fani-Kayode Highlights Trading Strength

Fani Fani-Kayode emphasized that Nigeria and South Africa share a long history of fraternity and friendship that transcends current political administrations. He noted that the two nations fought together and stood by each other, giving their blood and treasure during difficult historical periods. He added that South Africa has reciprocated these efforts in many ways, creating a foundation of mutual respect and shared sacrifice.

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Strategic Importance for the Continent

The Nigerian diplomat pointed out that South Africa serves as Nigeria's largest trading partner on the African continent. He warned that without Nigeria and South Africa working together closely, the destiny of the great African continent may well be affected in a negative manner. He stressed that it is in the mutual interest of both nations, their people, and indeed the world to ensure that they stand tall and strong by building a robust bridge of cooperation.

Regional Stability and Global Impact

The dialogue underscores the belief that the economic and political alignment of these two African giants is critical for regional stability. By leveraging their status as major continental economies, both nations aim to project strength and influence on the global stage. The comments reflect a strategic vision where bilateral ties serve as a model for broader African integration and economic resilience.