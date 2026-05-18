Nigeria's Senate Leader Condemns Abductions, Calls for State Police Establishment

Opeyemi Bamidele, the Leader of the Senate, condemned the abduction of 87 students and teachers in Borno and Oyo States, stating that the incidents had further strengthened the resolve of the National Assembly to fast-track the establishment of state police across the country. He also expressed dismay over the recent attacks on three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State last Friday.

Leader of the Senate , Opeyemi Bamidele, condemned the abduction of 87 students and teachers in Borno and Oyo States, stating that the incidents had further strengthened the resolve of the National Assembly to fast-track the establishment of state police across the country.

Bamidele also expressed dismay over the recent attacks on three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State last Friday. The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, ordered the deployment of additional tactical and intelligence assets to reinforce ongoing security operations in Oriire council area. The United States Mission in Nigeria advised American citizens in the country to heighten their personal security awareness and limit unnecessary travel following a joint U.S.-Nigeria military operation carried out on May 16.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, stated that the latest kidnappings underscored the urgent need to restructure the nation's security architecture through constitutional amendments that would allow states to establish their own police formations. Suspected gunmen had abducted 45 students and teachers from Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, Community Grammar School, and L.A. Primary School in Esiele, Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Boko Haram insurgents reportedly attacked Mussa Primary and Junior Secondary School in Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, abducting 42 students. The Senate Leader appealed to governors and state lawmakers across the federation to treat the proposal as a national security imperative rather than a partisan or sectional issue. He urged both federal and state governments to intensify the implementation of the Safe School Initiative pending the creation of state police.

The National Assembly remained determined to deploy legislative measures to address the country's security challenges and strengthen the justice system against terrorism and violent crimes





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Nigeria Senate Leader Abductions State Police Establishment Borno Oyo Oriire Afenifere United States Mission In Nigeria Inspector-General Of Police Olatunji Disu Joint U.S.-Nigeria Military Operation Safe School Initiative State Police Constitutional Amendments Terrorism (Prevention And Prohibition) Act Boko Haram Mussa Primary And Junior Secondary School Askira/Uba Local Government Area Of Borno Stat Baptist Nursery And Primary School Community Grammar School L.A. Primary School Yawota Oriire Local Government Area Of Oyo State Ahoro-Esinele Pa Reuben Fasorant 100Th Year On Earth

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