Nigeria's Booming Revenue Boost, Yet Uneven Fiscal Reality

The post-subsidy revenue windfall is widely seen as a critical opportunity for states to recalibrate their fiscal strategies, strengthen transparency, and channel resources towards inclusive growth. However, analysts have raised concerns about weak accountability and the limited impact of the revenue surge on development outcomes.

Nigeria 's removal of the petrol subsidy led to a sharp increase in allocations to states following the unified foreign exchange market and boosted revenues available to the three tiers of government.

Data indicate that disbursements from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) have risen significantly since 2023. Projections suggest that distributions could exceed N20 trillion in 2025.

However, the broader fiscal picture remains uneven, with about 20 states reported to have borrowed a combined N458 billion despite the surge in FAAC inflows





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Nigeria Petrol Subsidy Petrol Exchange Rate FAAC Allocations State Revenues Income Tax Wealth Tax State And Local Government Brain Drain

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