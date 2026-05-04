Nigeria Organises Repatriation Flights Amid Rising Xenophobia in South Africa

Nigeria is arranging emergency flights to bring its citizens home from South Africa due to escalating anti-immigrant threats and violence. The move follows concerns over the South African government's response and the safety of Nigerian nationals.

The Nigeria n government is actively arranging emergency repatriation flights to bring its citizens back from South Africa , responding to escalating concerns about safety and security.

This action follows a strong warning issued by Nigeria's foreign ministry to Pretoria, expressing dissatisfaction with the South African government's efforts to curb anti-immigrant threats and harassment. South Africa, a major economic power on the continent, has a history of xenophobic and anti-migrant unrest, with recent weeks witnessing a resurgence of violence primarily targeting individuals of African descent.

The situation prompted Nigeria to summon South Africa's top diplomat in Abuja for discussions regarding documented cases of mistreatment of Nigerian citizens and attacks on their businesses, mirroring a similar action taken by Ghana the previous month. Nigerian foreign ministry spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa detailed the concerns following the meeting with the South African diplomat, stating that Nigerians have been subjected to threats and intimidation. He emphasized that the lack of accountability for perpetrators of these attacks effectively condones their actions.

Currently, approximately 130 Nigerians have expressed their desire to return home, encompassing both legally residing individuals who no longer feel safe and undocumented immigrants. Nigerian Foreign Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu anticipates this number will increase, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the perceived risk to Nigerian lives and businesses in South Africa.

She also highlighted the tragic deaths of two Nigerian citizens, Amamiro Chidiebere Emmanuel and Nnaemeka Matthew Andrew, during separate incidents involving South African security personnel last month, further fueling the urgency for repatriation. The Nigerian government views the protection of its citizens abroad as a paramount responsibility and is taking decisive steps to ensure their safety. Despite the escalating tensions, both South African and Nigerian officials have expressed a commitment to dialogue and cooperation.

South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola stated that he and Odumegwu-Ojukwu agreed to strengthen collaboration, focusing on addressing the underlying causes of irregular migration and finding sustainable solutions to the shared challenges. However, Odumegwu-Ojukwu also voiced concerns about a recurring pattern of xenophobic sentiment in South Africa, particularly during election periods, alleging that opposition parties exploit anti-foreigner rhetoric to gain political advantage.

The acting police minister of South Africa, Firoz Cachalia, condemned the anti-immigrant violence, asserting that such acts are unlawful and violate the country's constitutional principles of dignity and equality, promising zero tolerance for xenophobia, violence, looting, or intimidation. South Africa hosts an estimated three million foreign nationals, representing 5.1 percent of its population, with the majority originating from countries within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The situation remains fluid, and the Nigerian government is closely monitoring developments to ensure the safe and orderly repatriation of its citizens who wish to return home. The ongoing diplomatic efforts aim to de-escalate tensions and foster a more secure environment for Nigerians living in South Africa, but the immediate priority is providing assistance to those seeking to leave





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