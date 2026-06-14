Nicole Nyaba Credits Late Rapper AKA with Shaping Her Artistic Path

In a revealing interview on the All The Smoke podcast, influencer Nicole Nyaba reflects on how her former partner, the late rapper AKA, influenced her personal growth and inspired her to pursue a music career, while also addressing the complexities of their past relationship.

Nicole Nyaba , a well‑known South African influencer and former partner of the late rapper Kiernan " AKA " Forbes, opened up about the profound effect the artist had on her life during a candid interview on the All The Smoke podcast, which is part of the Podcast and Chill Network.

In the hour‑long conversation Nyaba reflected on her personal and professional journey, acknowledging that despite a turbulent romance, AKA's belief in her talent served as a catalyst for her own artistic ambitions. She described how, at a time when she was still searching for direction, the rapper encouraged her to think beyond the role of a social media personality and consider a future as a recording artist.

"He believed in me that I could be a rapper one day," she said, recalling moments when AKA would play instrumental tracks for her and discuss lyrical ideas, prompting her to write and record her own verses. This encouragement, she explained, helped her transition from merely sharing lifestyle content to exploring a more creative and vulnerable side of herself.

Nyaba did not shy away from addressing the more painful aspects of their relationship, admitting that she once labeled the rapper as "the devil" because of the emotional roller coaster they experienced. She clarified that her harsh characterization stemmed from youthful insecurity and a lack of understanding about the complexities of love and fame. Over time, however, the passage of years and the distance created by AKA's untimely death allowed her to reassess those feelings with greater clarity.

"I wasn't mature enough back then to understand the things I understand now," Nyaba told host Thato Mokoena, adding that she now views the partnership as a pivotal chapter that taught her resilience and self‑respect. The conversation also touched on a specific lyric from AKA's track where he asks, "Any relationship that you regret the most out of all the relationships you've been in?

" Nyaba interpreted that line as a direct reference to their bond, and she expressed that while the relationship had its challenges, she harbors no regrets. "I would be happy if I could tell him I was wrong about you. I don't regret being with you. He changed my life," she affirmed, underscoring a deep gratitude that outweighs any past disappointments.

Beyond the personal reflection, Nyaba highlighted how AKA's legacy continues to inspire her daily. She now incorporates his teachings into her own content, using his story as a reminder to pursue passions wholeheartedly and to support emerging talent within the industry. In a social‑media post shared by the Podcast and Chill Network, Nyaba wrote, "He imagined a better future for me and wanted so much for me.

I pursued my dreams because he believed in them, and that belief still fuels me today.

" The interview concluded with Nyaba encouraging listeners to treat their past relationships as lessons rather than burdens, urging them to channel any lingering pain into creative output. Her narrative offers an intimate glimpse into the duality of love and loss, illustrating how a once‑controversial figure can leave an indelible imprint on those who surrounded him, even after his departure from the public eye





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nicole Nyaba AKA All The Smoke Podcast Music Career South African Entertainment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canada earn first World Cup point with late equaliser against Bosnia and HerzegovinaIn Toronto Canada drew 1‑1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina, securing their inaugural point at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Cyle Larin's late strike salvaged a share of the spoils.

Read more »

South Africa Faces Growing Immigration Tension as Protesters Demand ActionHundreds gathered in Pinetown to call on the government to tighten border controls and become more firm with illegal immigration. Journalists across the country registered the swelling of public anger, the influence of populist politics and the roles of political parties and the media in shaping the debate. Amid calls for a national shutdown, experts warned that inadequate policing and lax enforcement might jeopardise the nation's stability, democracy and economic future. The panel also raised concerns about regional diplomacy and the future of South Africa's place in the African continent.

Read more »

Family of Late Cartrack Employee Considering Next Steps in Fight for JusticeThe family of Gcina Dhladhla is seeking justice after she died at the company's offices in Johannesburg, with unanswered questions surrounding her final moments.

Read more »

Cape Town's Emerging Artists Programme Concludes Year-Long Development InitiativeThe City of Cape Town's Emerging Artists Programme celebrated its latest cohort of 25 artists completing a year-long initiative designed to bridge the gap between artistic talent and sustainable careers. Through workshops, mentorship, and gallery visits, participants gained professional skills in marketing, financial planning, and exhibition management. The programme, hosted at The Lab in Woodstock, featured 20 sessions focused on professional foundations, visibility, exhibition readiness, and long-term growth planning. A final showcase allowed artists to present their work and apply their new skills.

Read more »

Switzerland Denied Late Victory as Qatar Secure Dramatic 1-1 Draw in 2026 World Cup Group B ClashIn a thrilling Group B encounter, Switzerland appeared on course for a win after Breel Embolo converted a first-half penalty, but Boualem Khoukhi's last-minute equaliser earned Qatar a 1-1 draw, leaving all four teams level on points.

Read more »

Late King Makhosoke II Mabhena: A Champion of Rural Development and Ndebele CultureThe late King Makhosoke II Mabhena was a dedicated leader who played a leading role in preserving Ndebele culture through annual cultural events aimed at promoting social cohesion and nation-building. He was a strong advocate for cooperation between government and traditional leadership. The late King Makhosoke II is being remembered as a champion of rural development. During his reign, the king also founded the Forum of Majesties in South Africa, where he served as chairperson until his passing. For his passion for education and service to communities, a local school in KwaMhlanga was named in his honour - King Makhosoke II Secondary School. The late monarch is being remembered for his love for his people, his sacrifice, and his determination to preserve Ndebele history and culture for future generations.

Read more »