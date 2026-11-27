German golfer Nicolai von Dellingshausen holds a three-shot lead at the Australian PGA Championship, while Swedish star Alex Noren trails closely after a strong third-round performance in Sydney.

Nicolai von Dellingshausen maintained his commanding position at the Australian PGA Championship, holding a three-shot lead heading into the final round at The Lakes in Sydney on Saturday. The German professional, who aims to secure his second DP World Tour title, finished the third round with a solid 69, mixing six birdies and three bogeys to reach 16-under par for the tournament. Despite the pressure of leading, he kept his composure to set up a thrilling Sunday showdown with one of the tour's most experienced competitors.

von Dellingshausen Maintains Early Momentum

Starting early to beat a forecasted severe storm, Nicolai von Dellingshausen picked up exactly where he left off after the second round. He secured three birdies in the first five holes of the day, demonstrating the aggressive play necessary to maintain his advantage. He expressed a conscious effort to manage his mindset, stating he was trying not to overthink the situation while embracing the moment. However, he acknowledged that nerves will likely intensify as the final round approaches, noting that he expects to be very nervous on Sunday.

Also read Germany's Von Dellingshausen sinks albatross for Australian PGA lead

Swedish Star Alex Noren Pressures the Leader

Alex Noren, the highest-ranked player in the field at number 25, applied significant pressure with a blemish-free 65 in the third round. This performance places the Swedish veteran in outright second place, just three shots behind the leader. Noren is competing in the opening event of the European Tour season, bringing a wealth of experience to the chase. His scorecard featured no bogeys, allowing him to close the gap on a course that he described as fun to play, particularly when par-5s are managed effectively.

Veteran Adam Scott Joins the Contention

Another major mover on the leaderboard was veteran Australian golfer Adam Scott, who also carded a 65 to sit seven shots off the pace. Scott is currently striving to end a global tournament drought that has spanned over six years. Despite his strong round, he remains realistic about his chances, admitting that he feels a long way behind the leader. His goal for the final day is simply to play for a good position rather than mounting a serious challenge for the title.

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Strategic Play and Weather Concerns

The third round was heavily influenced by weather forecasts, prompting all golfers to start early to ensure completion before severe storms hit Sydney. This tactical adjustment allowed players like Alex Noren to maintain focus and execute a clean round. Noren noted that his ability to take care of the par-5s allowed him to play other holes more defensively, a strategy that proved highly effective. His happiness at being in contention is palpable, especially after a lengthy break where he practiced without fully knowing where his game stood.

Looking Ahead to the Final Round

As the tournament approaches its conclusion, the dynamic between the leading German and the experienced Swede sets the stage for a dramatic finish. Nicolai von Dellingshausen must manage his nerves and maintain his precision to hold off a chasing pack that includes Adam Scott. The final round will test the mental fortitude of all contenders, with the leader needing to execute under pressure and the challengers needing to capitalize on any potential mistakes. The outcome promises to be a significant moment in the early DP World Tour season.