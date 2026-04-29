Afrikaans singer Nianell shares her joy on her second wedding anniversary with her husband, Kevin Lievaart, who is 22 years her junior, praising their deep connection and dismissing age-related criticisms.

Afrikaans singer Nianell has publicly expressed her immense happiness and satisfaction with her marriage to Kevin Lievaart , her bandmate and husband who is 22 years her junior, as they celebrated their second wedding anniversary .

The singer took to social media to share her heartfelt feelings, stating that marrying Kevin was the best decision she has ever made. Her post, accompanied by celebratory emojis, radiated joy and a deep connection with her partner, emphasizing a love celebrated with her entire being. Nianell’s journey to finding love with Kevin unfolded after her divorce from Andrew Thompson, the father of her triplet daughters, which was finalized in 2014.

She has previously spoken openly about the lack of romantic connection in her first marriage, describing her former husband as a close friend rather than a passionate partner. This honesty about her past relationship highlights her desire for a deeper emotional and romantic bond, which she has evidently found with Kevin. The significant age difference between the couple has, unsurprisingly, attracted attention and scrutiny from the public, particularly on social media platforms.

However, Nianell consistently defends her relationship, emphasizing the profound spiritual connection she shares with Kevin. She eloquently describes him as possessing an ancient wisdom that transcends his years, suggesting that their connection is not merely physical or based on age, but a meeting of souls. This perspective offers a powerful counter-narrative to the often superficial judgments based on age gaps in relationships. Beyond their romantic relationship, Nianell and Kevin are also creative collaborators.

Kevin is a skilled bass guitarist who regularly performs alongside Nianell in her live shows, contributing significantly to her musical performances. He also extends his talents to her productions as a videographer, showcasing his versatility and dedication to supporting her career. This professional partnership adds another layer to their relationship, demonstrating a shared passion and mutual respect for each other’s abilities.

Nianell’s celebration of her marriage serves as a testament to the power of finding love at any stage of life and the importance of prioritizing emotional connection over societal expectations. The couple’s story resonates with many, challenging conventional notions of relationships and inspiring others to pursue happiness regardless of age or circumstance.

The news of their anniversary comes amidst other global events, including rising oil prices due to concerns about the Strait of Hormuz and political developments in Zimbabwe, but Nianell’s personal story offers a heartwarming contrast to the often-serious tone of international headlines. Furthermore, weather forecasts for South Africa’s provinces are also being reported, showcasing the diverse range of news coverage





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nianell Kevin Lievaart Marriage Age Gap South Africa Celebrity News Wedding Anniversary

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa Reflects on 32 Years of Freedom Amidst Ongoing ChallengesOn the 32nd anniversary of South Africa's first democratic elections, the nation reflects on its journey from apartheid to freedom, acknowledging both progress and persistent challenges like infrastructure decay, crime, and economic struggles. While younger generations may overlook the significance of this milestone, older South Africans grapple with conflicting memories of the past. Despite setbacks, the country remains a symbol of resilience, with citizens enjoying hard-won freedoms and events like Sober Fest promoting responsible celebration.

Read more »

Sunday Times Editor Suspended Over Second National Lottery ScandalMakhudu Sefara, editor of the Sunday Times, has been suspended by Arena Holdings amid allegations of misappropriating National Lottery funds. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) recovered R3.2 million from two businesses linked to the scandal, with Sefara denying wrongdoing. This is his second involvement in a lottery-related controversy.

Read more »

Debt of gratitude owed to Moët & ChandonGlobally, a bottle of Moët is opened pretty much every second of every day of the year

Read more »

Junior Bok wrecking ball sends warning to AussiesEthan Adams will look to continue his barnstorming form when the Junior Springboks face Australia in their second U20 Rugby Championship clash on Sunday.

Read more »

Man Dies in House Fire, Second Informal Dwelling Destroyed in Separate IncidentA 36-year-old man was found dead after a fire destroyed his informal home on Monday night. A separate incident on Saturday resulted in the complete loss of another informal dwelling when the owner was away visiting friends. Both incidents saw community members attempt to extinguish the flames before emergency services arrived.

Read more »

Winners crowned as world tennis tournament concludes in PretoriaAn international tennis competition in Gauteng wrapped up after two weeks, with unseeded players pulling off surprise victories in the second week’s finals.

Read more »