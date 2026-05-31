NFP Upholds Expulsion of Mbali Shinga After Appeals Tribunal Dismisses Challenge

South Africa's National Freedom Party has finalized the expulsion of KwaZulu-Natal MEC Mbali Shinga after its appeals tribunal dismissed her challenge against disciplinary findings of gross insubordination, stemming from her refusal to support a no-confidence motion against the provincial premier and defy party orders to vacate her legislative seat.

The National Freedom Party ( NFP ) has upheld the expulsion of Mbali Cynthia Shinga, the KwaZulu-Natal social development Member of the Executive Council (MEC), following a ruling by its internal appeals tribunal .

This decision concludes a protracted internal disciplinary dispute that has drawn significant political attention. The party's announcement confirms that Shinga's appeal against findings of gross insubordination and misconduct was dismissed, validating the original sanction of expulsion. The conflict originated from Shinga's refusal to support a motion of no confidence targeting KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli in December of the previous year.

Furthermore, she defied explicit instructions from the NFP to resign from her seat in the provincial legislature, a directive that became particularly urgent after the party resolved to withdraw from the province's government of national unity. This withdrawal was formally communicated to Shinga in a letter dated January 6, which granted her until January 8 to vacate her position.

Although the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) had already resolved to expel her, Shinga was permitted to appeal, a process that has now been exhaustively concluded. The appeals tribunal scrutinized arguments from both sides, covering issues such as the composition of party structures, procedural fairness, and the extent of the NEC's powers. Ultimately, the tribunal found no grounds to overturn the initial decision.

It affirmed that the NEC acted within its constitutional authority and that the disciplinary and appeals procedures were conducted fairly and in full compliance with the party's constitution. The tribunal also established that it was lawfully constituted and that Shinga failed to prove any material procedural flaw or legal basis for challenging the findings or the expulsion sanction.

The NFP emphasized that the ruling reinforces a foundational democratic principle: no member, regardless of their office, is above the party's constitution or the constitution of South Africa. The party stated that its strength, stability, and credibility rely on constitutional governance, collective accountability, and respect for democratically made decisions. While members retain the right to appeal through established channels, they must also respect the finality of those processes.

The party reiterated its commitment to collective leadership, asserting that decisions made by properly constituted structures are binding on all members and public representatives, and cannot be overridden by individual preference or ambition. The NFP considers the matter fully resolved through its internal constitutional mechanisms and has urged all members and representatives to unite, prioritize the organization's interests, and remain focused on serving the people, strengthening democracy, and building a disciplined movement that can advance community aspirations





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NFP Mbali Shinga Kwazulu-Natal Expulsion Disciplinary Appeals Tribunal Thamsanqa Ntuli Gross Insubordination Provincial Government Internal Politics

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