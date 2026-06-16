Neymar Trains with Brazil for First Time at World Cup

Brazil forward Neymar has made a significant step in his recovery from a right calf injury, training with the team for the first time at the World Cup. The 34-year-old has been undergoing treatment since the squad's arrival in the United States and has yet to return to full training after missing the team's opening game.

Brazil forward Neymar , who was diagnosed with a right calf injury in late May, trained at the World Cup for the first time Tuesday in a sign he may be nearing a return.

The 34-year-old has been undergoing treatment since the squad's arrival in the United States, but took another step in his recovery process as he was out running at Brazil's training base in New Jersey. Brazil's all-time record scorer has yet to return to full training after missing the team's opening 1-1 draw against Morocco on Saturday.

Neymar has been an integral part of Brazil's last three World Cup campaigns but there was some surprise at his inclusion this time as injuries have prevented him from playing for his country at all since 2023. He has featured in just half of his club's games in the Brazilian league, cup and Copa Sudamericana this year due to various fitness issues. Brazil's next game is against Haiti in Philadelphia on Friday.

They face Scotland in their final Group C game in Miami on June 24





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