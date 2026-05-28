Neymar Injury Casts Shadow Over Brazil's World Cup Preparations

Neymar's calf injury forces him to miss Brazil's first training session, creating uncertainty over his World Cup fitness as manager Carlo Ancelotti insists selection is based solely on current form and health.

Brazil 's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup faced an unexpected setback on Wednesday as star forward Neymar missed the national team's first training session.

The 34-year-old, who is recuperating from a right calf injury, did not participate in the closed-door practice at the team's Granja Comary base. Instead, he was sent to a private clinic in Teresopolis for medical imaging tests. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) issued a statement confirming the situation and announced that no further updates would be provided until the national team's medical staff completes its assessment.

This development immediately became the central focus of the training camp's second day, casting uncertainty over Neymar's immediate future and his availability for the upcoming friendly matches. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is already dealing with the absence of three other players for the friendly against Panama on Sunday at the Maracana Stadium. Defenders Gabriel Magalhães and Marquinhos, alongside forward Gabriel Martinelli, are all unavailable due to their involvement in the Champions League final with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

This adds another layer of complexity to Ancelotti's squad selection as he navigates final preparations before the tournament. Neymar's recall to the national squad last week had been met with considerable excitement, marking his return after a lengthy absence from international duty since 2023. His reappearance also sparked debate, given his recent injury history and a less-than-stellar spell at his boyhood club, Santos, which raised questions about his current fitness and competitive sharpness.

The timing of this calf issue is particularly critical. After the Panama fixture, Brazil is scheduled to face Egypt in Cleveland in their final preparatory friendly. Their World Cup campaign then begins on June 13 against African champions Morocco in New Jersey. Brazil has been drawn into Group C alongside Haiti and Scotland, making the opening match a crucial statement.

Ancelotti has previously emphasized that Neymar's inclusion will be based strictly on current physical condition and performance level, not on past reputation or sentimental value. In an interview with Reuters in early May, the manager stated unequivocally that there would be no special treatment for the veteran forward.

Consequently, all eyes are now on the outcome of the medical evaluations. The Brazilian camp has effectively turned into a waiting room, with fans and analysts alike anxiously awaiting the official medical verdict to determine if the country's most iconic player will be fit to lead the charge when the tournament kicks off next month





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Neymar Brazil World Cup 2026 Carlo Ancelotti Injury Calf Training Camp Granja Comary Panama Friendly Morocco Group C

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