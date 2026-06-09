Brazilian forward Neymar, facing a calf injury, expresses childlike excitement for his fourth and final World Cup as he hopes to recover in time to contribute to Brazil's campaign in the United States.

Brazil ian star Neymar has expressed his excitement and emotional attachment ahead of his fourth and, as he declares, final World Cup appearance. The 34-year-old forward, who is Brazil 's all-time leading scorer, is currently facing uncertainty regarding his participation due to a persistent calf injury.

He is expected to miss Brazil's opening match of the tournament against Morocco in New Jersey on Saturday. Despite the setback, reports indicate that Neymar is recovering well and aims to contribute to Carlo Ancelotti's Brazilian squad during the competition in the United States. Brazil, a five-time world champion, will face Haiti on June 19 and then Scotland five days later in their final Group C fixture.

In a preview of the upcoming feature-length documentary "Vai, Brasil" (Go, Brazil), set to be released on Wednesday, Neymar shared his reflections: "Even though it's my fourth World Cup, it's a different feeling because of everything involved and, obviously, because it's the final one.

" He further elaborated on his mindset, stating, "I'm here feeling like a kid, like an 18-year-old going to his first World Cup. I'm very proud, very happy to be here. I'm going to enjoy every second, every moment of this World Cup and I hope it will be special as well.

" Neymar's World Cup journey began on home soil in 2014, where he was unfortunately sidelined by injury during Brazil's devastating 7-1 semifinal loss to Germany. In the subsequent two tournaments, Brazil was eliminated in the quarterfinals. This year, his inclusion in the squad raised some eyebrows given his limited international appearances since 2023 due to recurring injuries. Nonetheless, his experience and leadership remain vital for a Brazilian team aiming to end a two-decade World Cup drought.

The narrative is interspersed with promotional content regarding broadcast and streaming options for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ through DStv services, highlighting flexible viewing packages and the DStv Stream app for live coverage on the go. These sections, while repeating, are part of the source text but do not alter the core news about Neymar's condition and sentiments





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