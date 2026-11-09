News24 x Lula SME Awards 2026 Winners Reveal Scaling Lessons

Explore the 2026 News24 x Lula SME Award winners and five key lessons for entrepreneurs on surviving market challenges and scaling businesses effectively.

The News24 X Lula SME Awards took place at the Nasdaq building in Cape Town on Thursday, 29 October 2026, recognizing the country's most resilient small and medium-sized enterprises. This biennial event distributed R300,000 in prize money across five distinct categories to highlight businesses demonstrating genuine growth, innovation, and economic impact. The awards serve as a critical benchmark for entrepreneurship, particularly as South Africa enters Entrepreneurship Month in November.

Core Winners and Category Triumphs

Zaio Institute of Technology secured a rare double victory, claiming both the Small Business of the Year and Service Business of the Year titles. This achievement underscores the institute's rapid expansion and its successful transition from a university project to a major player in the tech education sector. The recognition highlights the vital role of specialized training institutions in driving South Africa's digital economy forward.

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Wonder Snacks was crowned the Product Business of the Year, showcasing the strength of local manufacturing and consumer goods innovation. Meanwhile, Ambesha Africa received the Women-Owned Business of the Year award, celebrating female leadership and empowerment in the commercial landscape. Bulelani Balabala, founder of the Township Entrepreneurs Alliance, was honored as the Business Networker of the Year for his extensive work in connecting township economies.

Proving Demand Before Scaling Operations

Wonder Snacks illustrates the critical lesson of validating market demand before investing heavily in capacity. The family-owned company began in 2017 using small manual popcorn poppers to test their product flavors and quality. By focusing on premium ingredients and manual production initially, they identified a clear consumer appetite without overextending their resources.

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Today, the business operates a fully automated popcorn plant in Parow, Cape Town, having successfully scaled based on proven sales data. As a Level 1 B-BBEE company, they also integrate empowerment goals by fostering opportunities for small businesses within their value chain. This cautious yet determined approach allowed them to survive retailer rejections and competitive pressures in the fast-moving consumer goods sector.

Building Solutions Around Identified Problems

Zaio Institute of Technology demonstrates the power of solving a problem the founder deeply understands. Starting as a University of Cape Town student initiative, the institute now delivers accredited programs in software development, artificial intelligence, data science, and cybersecurity. Their curriculum focuses on hands-on, project-based learning to ensure graduates can immediately secure employment in the digital sector.

Founders who share the specific struggles of their customers can design more effective solutions that meet real-world needs. Zaio aims to use this award recognition to expand its employer-funded training offerings and connect with more companies investing in skills development. The goal is to unlock new partnerships that provide practical value to both learners and corporate sponsors seeking qualified talent.

Networks as Direct Sales Pipelines

Bulelani Balabala's Township Entrepreneurs Alliance proves that professional networks function as direct sales pipelines. Founded in 2015, the alliance started with a database of approximately 10,000 entrepreneurs in townships such as Thembisa, Alexandra, Mamelodi, and Vosloorus. This network has since grown to impact over 80,000 township and rural companies across South Africa.

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The alliance strengthens business communities by converting relationships into tangible access to funding, markets, knowledge, and strategic partners. Balabala noted that winning this award validates their work in driving grassroots economic growth. It signals to the broader market that they are trusted and reliable, providing momentum to deepen their impact and expand their reach into new commercial areas.

Entrepreneurship Month and Global Context

These winners were announced as South Africa prepares for Entrepreneurship Month, which builds toward Global Entrepreneurship Week from 16 to 22 November 2026. This annual event draws over 10 million participants across 200 countries and territories, celebrating ingenuity and providing practical support to aspiring founders. It connects entrepreneurs with essential knowledge, networks, and opportunities to help them navigate challenging market conditions.

The 2026 News24 X Lula SME Award winners exemplify how South African companies can thrive despite difficult economic headwinds. Their stories provide five practical lessons for the upcoming month: prove demand before spending, build around understood problems, treat networks as sales channels, diversify income streams, and never stop learning. These strategies offer a roadmap for current and future business owners looking to scale sustainably in the African market.