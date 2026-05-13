News Text: Continued Detention Worsening Health of MP Adams, Allegations of Misconduct in Parliamentary Oversight

In a court affidavit, MP Adams claimed that continued detention will exacerbate his health issues and hinder his recovery efforts due to the impact on his mental and physical well-being. Adams also detailed his allegations of misconduct in the course of his parliamentary oversight duties, claiming he was engaged in police and correctional services matters within his parliamentary functions and was not required to obtain specific mandates for every engagement. The matter will be back in court on Friday for the continuation of his bail application.

NEWS TEXT: Pinetown, KZN- Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams claimed that continued detention will worsen his health. In an affidavit read into the court record , Adams detailed his demands for bail, detailing his medical condition, psychological distress, and overcrowded court facilities.

Adams has been charged with two counts of defeating the ends of justice and three counts of fraud. He pleaded not guilty to all five counts, arguing that his visits to a convict and law enforcement officers were part of his parliamentary functions





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Fadiel Adams Supreme Court Court Record Not Guilty Parliamentary Functions Portfolio Committee On Police Oversight Responsibilities

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