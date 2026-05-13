A news text about sewage flooding in a suburb, Emfuleni local municipality dissolution, Sedibeng district municipality's disappointment, mayor's probe demand, councillors' struggles, and issues with service delivery at the municipality.

A resident struggles to enter his home, where sewage has flooded an entire street in a suburb, near the Vereeniging CBD. Two organizations have called for the Emfuleni local municipality to be dissolved.

The Sedibeng district municipality has expressed their deep disappointment at the Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) lack of progress in investigating maladministration and corruption in the municipality. Mayor Sipho Radebe appealed to the presidency to authorize a probe targeting critical local service units, including electricity, revenue collection and fleet management, among others. Sixteen councillors from the three municipalities said they constantly receive pushback from municipalities when questioning service delivery problems.

The councillors held a press briefing in Emfuleni on Wednesday to discuss the problems at the municipality, and this is what you need to know about the issues





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Resident Sewage Flooding Butetwetze Municipality Dissolution Sedibeng District Mayor Councillors Sewerage Septic Tank Pushback Service Delivery Ethics Committee Leadership Instability Maladministration Budget Delays Political Infighting Protest Councillor Refusal Incapacity Taken To Committee

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