News Headlines

A collection of diverse and captivating news stories from around the world, covering various topics such as severe weather, deadly hantavirus outbreaks, political events, sports, and cultural celebrations.

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world. Three Anchor Bay during the severe weather storms on water front homes at Sea Point on May 11, 2026 in Cape Town South Africa .

Powerful swells breached the sea wall and flooded residential properties, leaving homeowners to assess the wreckage after a night of intense coastal surges. A passenger of the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius is pictured while leaving by military bus after disembarking in the port of Granadilla de Abona on the island of Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands on May 11, 2026.

Adverse weather conditions forced the cruise ship MV Hondius hit by a deadly hantavirus outbreak and anchored off Spain’s Canary Islands to dock at Tenerife on May 11, 2026 before evacuations can be completed, the health ministry said. Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni inspects a military parade during his inauguration ceremony as the newly elected president while his son and Chief of Defence Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba stands behind at Kololo Ceremonial grounds in Kampala on May 12, 2026.

USA’s Coco Gauff hits a return to Russia’s Mirra Andreeva during the ATP Rome Open tennis tournament at Foro Italico in Rome on May 12, 2026. Brides waiting to be wed look on during a mass-wedding celebration for Palestinian couples organised by the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) in Gaza City on May 11, 2026. Mandla Mandela during the Mandela Legacy Sporting Series Media Launch at The Sanctuary Mandela on May 12, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

People march with a giant Palestinian flag during a demonstration commemorating the 78th anniversary of the Nakba, the 1948 displacement of Palestinians during the creation of Israel, in the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, on May 12, 2026. Flocks of flamingos are pictured in a pond in Navi Mumbai on May 12, 2026. An explosion erupts in the area of al-Housh following Israeli bombardment as seen from Tyre in southern lebanon on May 12, 2026.

First responders affiliated with the Islamic Risala Scout Association gather at the scene following Israeli bombardment that hit one of their facilities in the village of Arnoun in southern Lebanon on May 12, 2026. Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya testifies at The Khampepe Commission Of Inquiry at Sci-Bono Discovery Centre on May 12, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

A dog is pushed in a cart along the Boulevard de la Croisette on the eve of the start of the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 11, 2026. US actress and producer Demi Moore arrives on stage during the Opening Ceremony and the screening of the film ‘La Venus electrique’ at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 12, 2026.

Polish singer Alicja Szemplinska, aka Alicja and representing Poland with the song ‘Pray’, performs during a dress rehearsal for the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 (ESC) at Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria on May 11, 2026





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South Africa Cape Town Sea Point Spain Tenerife Uganda Rome Cannes Ramallah Lebanon Israel Navi Mumbai Tyre Lebanon Khampepe Commission Of Inquiry Cannes Film Festival Eurovision Song Contest 2026

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