Newly obtained tax records link Prasa’s former CEO to recipient of allegedly illicit funds from ‘too tall’ locomotives scandal

The text discusses the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's (Prasa) R3.5-billion 'too tall' locomotives contract scandal and how newly obtained tax records link Prasa's disgraced former CEO, Lucky Montana, to a recipient of allegedly illicit funds from the botched deal.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s R3.5-billion ‘too tall’ locomotives contract was one of South Africa’s most costly procurement scandals. Newly obtained tax records offer compelling clues that link Prasa ’s disgraced former CEO to a recipient of some of the botched deal’s allegedly illicit funds.

The records related to a tax battle between Montana and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) suggest that Montana financially benefited from an entity that received more than R30-million from the main contractor in Prasa’s infamous R3.5-billion ‘too tall’ locomotives debacle. Montana strongly denied any impropriety, insisting that the bank transfers in question were effected on the back of legitimate agreements for bridging finance and that they in no way related to the Prasa locomotive contract





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Prasa Lucky Montana South African Revenue Service (SARS) R3.5-Billion 'Too Tall' Locomotives Contract S Legitimate Agreements For Bridging Finance Allegedly Illicit Funds Tax Battle Property Dealings Questionable Financial Dealings Zondo Commission Ryan Sacks Siyangena Technologies Prasa Contracts Security Infrastructure At Train Stations Angolan Businesswoman With Close Ties To Then- R45-Million Towards Property Transactions For

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