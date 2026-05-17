Newly Gazetted Transfer Pricing Regulations in Rwanda Expected to Strengthen Oversight and Reduce Disputes

The new transfer pricing regulations in Rwanda aim to strengthen oversight of transactions between related companies while reducing potential disputes between taxpayers and the tax administration. The reforms, which include a clearer framework for APAs, are intended to provide certainty on pricing methods and reduce future disagreements on whether transactions were priced appropriately.

Rwanda's recently gazetted transfer pricing regulations are poised to tighten oversight and reduce disputes between taxpayers and the tax administration, according to experts. The reforms, incorporated in a Ministerial Order of April 29, cover transfer pricing, simplified accounting methods, and the authorization for taxpayers to carry forward losses beyond five tax periods.

Key developments include the introduction of Advance Pricing Agreements (APAs) to provide certainty on pricing methods, profit margins, and valuation approaches, and the requirement for controlled transactions to maintain detailed transfer pricing documentation





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Rwanda Transfer Pricing Regulations Advance Pricing Agreements Arms' Length Principle Documenting Controlled Transactions Transfer Pricing Documentation Requirements

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