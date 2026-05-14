Newly Appointed Revenue Service Commissioner Presents Strategic Plans

South African Revenue Service commissioner, Johnstone Makhubu, discusses Sars's strategic and annual performance plans with parliament's financial committee in a maiden presentation. He introduces the accelerated drive to collect R44bn in debt from taxpayers with government contracts, and mentions the upcoming review of President Cyril Ramaphosa's tax affairs due to questions asked by Des van Rooyen.

Newly appointed South African Revenue Service commissioner Johnstone Makhubu will be leading a drive in 2023 to collect R44bn in undisputed debt owed by taxpayers with government contracts.

The commissioner believes that those who benefit from state resources yet fail to comply with taxes should be held accountable. He aims to close the tax gap, estimated at R350bn-R450bn, and modernize Sars' capabilities to improve tax collection. Additional measures include reducing the tax shortfall between Sars' requests and government allocations, hiring additional full-time employees, and increasing funding for modernization projects.

In response to a question from Des van Rooyen, the commissioner reviewed President Cyril Ramaphosa's tax affairs in the context of the Phala Phala game farm, stating that Sars had been tax compliant in relation to this farm. The current economic situation and its impact on tax collection are also mentioned, with the importance of more funding for Sars, highlighted





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South African Revenue Service Tax Collection Tax Gap President Cyril Ramaphosa Phala Phala Game Farm Tax Compliance Modernization Funding Additional Employees

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