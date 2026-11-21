Dave Rennie accepts full blame after the All Blacks endure a historic 37-12 loss to England at Twickenham, extending their poor form under his leadership.

England Rugby delivered a dominant performance against the All Blacks, securing a historic 37-12 victory over New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday. The match marked a significant low point for New Zealand rugby, as their record margin of defeat surpassed the previous 17-point gap established during a 38-21 loss in 2012. This result highlights the severe struggles facing the All Blacks as they navigate a challenging period in international competition.

Rennie Accepts Blame for Poor Performance

New Zealand coach Dave Rennie publicly assumed responsibility for the team's dismal showing, acknowledging that the squad failed to meet the required professional standards. He described the 37-12 reverse as significantly worse than the previous week's shock 35-28 Nations Championship defeat to Wales in Cardiff, which ended a 73-year unbeaten streak against the Welsh. Rennie emphasized that the team was miles off the mark and admitted that the performance let down the entire country. This loss adds to a troubling record for Rennie, who has now overseen five defeats in twelve tests, equalling New Zealand's worst run in the professional era. The appointment of Rennie followed the dismissal of Scott Robertson after last year's 33-19 loss to England at the same venue.

Also read England Defeat New Zealand 37-12 to Reach Nations Championship Final

England Dominates with Five Tries Scored

England's incisive attack resulted in five tries, three of which were scored in the first half to build an insurmountable lead. Henry Slade opened the scoring just four minutes into the match, providing an emotional boost following the presence of former captain Lewis Moody. The former captain, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year, joined the England squad in a V-formation response to the New Zealand haka, drawing huge cheers from the capacity crowd of over 80,000 spectators. Slade credited Moody's inspirational presence for lifting the team's spirit during the crucial early moments of the game.

Jack van Poortvliet and player-of-the-match Ben Earl added further tries before the halftime break, showcasing England's evolving attacking prowess. In the second half, Ollie Chessum and Seb Atkinson crossed the line to complete the comprehensive victory. New Zealand managed only two replies, with prop Ethan de Groot and full-back Beauden Barrett scoring either side of the interval. This outcome gave England successive wins over the All Blacks for the first time since 2002 and 2003, underscoring their resurgence under coach Steve Borthwick since he took charge in December 2022.

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Captain Taylor and Stakeholders React

New Zealand captain Codie Taylor remained defiant despite the heavy defeat, praising England's tactical execution and set-piece stability. Taylor noted that the All Blacks were fully aware of England's attacking capabilities but failed to execute their own game plan effectively against a side that backs their physical play. Meanwhile, England's Henry Slade cautioned that this performance should not be viewed as the team's ceiling. He stressed that while the step forward was positive, the squad must continue to improve ahead of next year's Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Championship Implications and Future Fixtures

The result has significant ramifications for the inaugural Nations Championship standings, with England's fifth consecutive win underlining their return to elite status. In a related development later on Saturday, France secured their place in the final after a 45-17 win over Argentina, denying England a spot in the title match. The tournament final will see France face world champions South Africa, concluding the cross-hemisphere competition. New Zealand will seek immediate redemption when they face England at Twickenham again on November 28. That upcoming fixture will determine the third-place finisher in the championship series, offering the All Blacks a chance to end their losing streak and restore pride following this historic defeat.