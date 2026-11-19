Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips steer New Zealand to 140-5 at tea on day one of the first Test against India in Wellington, despite Jasprit Bumrah taking three wickets.

New Zealand staged a resilient partial recovery to reach 140 for five at the tea interval on Thursday, marking the conclusion of the opening day of the first Test match against India. The contest took place at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, where the home side found themselves in significant trouble after losing four wickets during the morning session. This turnaround was largely driven by a steadfast batting performance from Henry Nicholls, who remained unbeaten on 66, anchoring the innings against a disciplined Indian bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah.

Nicholls Stabilizes Innings After Early Wickets

Henry Nicholls arrived at the crease for the first over of the day, replacing captain Tom Latham who was dismissed for zero. Latham had been caught behind off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah, who was making his return to Test cricket after a year-long absence due to injury. The captain attempted to leave a ball angled across his stumps, only to watch it swing back and strike his off stump, a stark reminder of the conditions favoring the seamers. Nicholls, batting with patience and precision, has faced 135 balls to date, navigating the difficult pitch with an unbeaten 66 that includes eight boundaries.

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Bumrah Returns With Three Wickets for India

India's opening bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been the primary catalyst for the visitors' early success, claiming three wickets on the first day. Alongside his dismissal of Tom Latham, he was instrumental in taking the wicket of Devon Conway for 10 runs, who edged a full delivery to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. The third strike came in the form of Tom Blundell, who was caught for 5 runs soon after the lunch break, having been bowled by Anshul Kamboj. These losses plunged New Zealand to a precarious 70 for five, putting the team under immense pressure to rebuild the innings from a low point.

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Phillips And Nicholls Build Crucial Partnership

Despite the early setbacks, a vital unbroken partnership of 70 runs between Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips has stabilized the middle order for New Zealand. Glenn Phillips, who finished the day unbeaten on 42, played a counter-attacking role on the green pitch, utilizing quick footwork to find gaps through drives and cuts. The duo provided a reprieve for the batting lineup, frustrating the Indian bowlers who struggled to break their stand. Their efforts ensured that New Zealand ended the day on a much stronger footing than the 60 for four they had reached at the lunch interval.

Context Of Series And Squad Dynamics

The match highlights the competitive nature of the series between New Zealand and India, with both teams fielding strong lineups. India's bowling attack features key players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, who took the catch for Daryl Mitchell, and Prasidh Krishna, while the batting order includes Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant. New Zealand's response relies heavily on the experience of Nicholls and the form of emerging talents like Rachin Ravindra, who contributed a brief but impactful cameo of 15 runs before being dismissed. The game continues with the teams looking to gain an advantage in the subsequent sessions.