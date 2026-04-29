New Zealand Announces T20 World Cup Squad with Debutants and Retiring Legends

New Zealand’s women’s cricket team unveils their squad for the T20 World Cup in England, featuring debutants Izzy Gaze and Nensi Patel, alongside retiring legends Sophie Devine, Lea Tahuhu, and Suzie Bates. The team will prepare with a T20I series against England before facing the West Indies in their opening match.

New Zealand’s women’s cricket team has announced their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in England, set to take place in June. The squad includes debutants Izzy Gaze and Nensi Patel, who will make their first appearance in a World Cup tournament.

The team will be led by experienced players Sophie Devine, Lea Tahuhu, and Suzie Bates, all of whom have announced that this will be their final international tournament before retiring from the game. The defending champions will begin their World Cup preparations with a three-match T20I series against England in late May, providing a crucial opportunity to fine-tune their strategies ahead of the main event.

Head coach Ben Sawyer expressed his excitement about the inclusion of the debutants, stating, 'It’s going to be an extra special time for Izzy and Nensi with it being their first World Cup.

' He also highlighted the significance of the tournament for the senior players, noting that it will be a rare and emotional occasion to bid farewell to three of the team’s most iconic figures. The team has been placed in Group B, alongside England, Ireland, Scotland, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies, with their opening match scheduled against the West Indies on June 13.

The tournament will feature 12 teams competing for the coveted title, with New Zealand aiming to defend their championship. Meanwhile, unrelated to the cricket news, the AG’s office at Ekurhuleni has been tasked with evaluating audit-related issues stemming from the Madlanga Commission.

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New Zealand Cricket T20 World Cup Sophie Devine Suzie Bates Lea Tahuhu

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