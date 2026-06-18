New York Knicks Celebrate NBA Championship with Massive Victory Parade Through Manhattan

New York City erupted in celebration as tens of thousands of Knicks fans flooded Manhattan for a heavily guarded victory parade marking the team's NBA Finals win and end of a 53-year drought. The event featured unprecedented security, ticker-tape shower, and star-studded entertainment.

New York City witnessed an outpouring of celebratory energy as tens of thousands of Knicks fans flooded Manhattan on Thursday for a heavily guarded victory parade.

The event marked the basketball team's NBA Finals triumph, ending a 53-year championship drought. The streets transformed into a vibrant sea of blue and orange, the team's colors, as chants of "Let's go Knicks" rippled through the dense crowds. Some dedicated fans even paid hundreds of dollars for line sitters to wait overnight and secure a good viewing spot for the procession.

Anthony Martorelli, a 29-year-old retail worker, captured the sentiment of many, stating, "The Knicks unite the city unlike any other team. We were starved for so long.

" The jubilation was sparked by the Knicks' away victory against the San Antonio Spurs in Texas the previous Saturday, a win that ignited celebratory scenes across the city. The parade, organized by Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration, involved an unprecedented security detail of 10,000 New York police officers, the largest deployment ever for a planned event. Public viewing pens were filled three hours before the start, causing latecomers to scramble for alternative vantage points.

In one dramatic moment, dozens of fans scaled a city dump truck, which had been deployed as a security measure, to catch a glimpse of the passing players and the championship trophy. The celebratory atmosphere even extended to a couple who attended in their wedding attire, a tuxedo and bow tie for the groom and a cream dress for the bride, with a friend noting they would marry later in the day.

Martorelli added, "I think there's been so much bad around America in the last couple of years, and it's really nice to see this," as cheers echoed off the skyscrapers near the World Trade Center, where National Guard troops were on surveillance duty. The parade route, a 10-block stretch from Bowling Green to City Hall known as the "Canyon of Heroes," began at 10:00 am (1400 GMT).

The city planned to shower the team with 2,500 pounds (1.1 tonnes) of recycled confetti, continuing the tradition of ticker-tape parades that dates back to the late 1800s. Following the procession, Mayor Mamdani was set to present the Knicks with the symbolic key to the city at City Hall.

Team owner James Dolan announced an all-star entertainment lineup, including appearances by former players like Walt Clyde Frazier, the Knicks City Dancers, multiple marching bands, and a performance by Grammy winner Alicia Keys singing "Empire State of Mind", her 2009 hit with Jay-Z. With New York already bustling due to World Cup football supporters, the event caused significant traffic disruptions across Manhattan. Yet for devoted fans like 62-year-old retiree James Smallwood, who vividly recalled the team's last championship in 1973, the inconvenience was a small price to pay.

"I was nine, doing New York stuff, riding bikes and playing tag and I remember my sisters drinking Miller High Life when the Knicks won," he said, underscoring the emotional culmination of decades of loyalty





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