Brooklyn Building Collapse Death Toll Rises to Eight, 17 Injured

The death toll from a three-story apartment building collapse in Brooklyn has risen to eight, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said. At least 17 people were injured, including three firefighters, as rescue operation s continued on Thursday.

The building in the Flatbush area collapsed at about 4:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday, tumbling into an adjoining construction site where excavation work was underway. The number of people at home when the 1930-era building fell was not immediately known, and officials did not say how many workers were on the construction site at the time. Fire Department Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said seven children were among those affected by the collapse.

Also read Two dead in Brooklyn building collapse, scores injured

Brooklyn Building Collapse Rescue Efforts

The city fire department earlier reported that four people were in critical condition. WABC-TV reported that at least four survivors were pulled from the wreckage about two hours after the collapse, including a pregnant woman. A firefighting crew that happened to be in the neighborhood was on the scene within a minute and helped pull the first victims from the debris, authorities told reporters at a Wednesday evening press conference.

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About 250 fire and emergency medical services personnel were deployed to the site, the fire department said. Rescue workers using search dogs, drones, and chainsaws combed through the ruins, removing debris in buckets to look for signs of people trapped in voids beneath the rubble. Local television footage showed firefighters sifting through a pile of rubble in front of a residential property with walls torn down, exposing a bedroom and a clothing wardrobe.

John Esposito, the city fire department chief, said it would take rescue teams several days for the entire site to be searched for all potential victims. Bonsignore told reporters late Wednesday, We do not know how many people are still in the collapse zone, and this will be a prolonged operation. Mayor Mamdani praised emergency services for their work, saying the site involved precarious wreckage to navigate and dangerous voids beneath the surface.

Officials Investigate Collapse Cause

I want to ask New Yorkers to please take a moment to pray for those who passed away today and all of those who are mourning their loss, he added at a news conference. Witness Anthony, who gave only his first name, told PIX11 News he heard people screaming and a bomb-like noise as the building collapsed. Another witness, Melissa Orna, told The New York Times that the whole building started shaking, and then it just fell.

The city Department of Buildings said its inspectors were on the scene assisting with recovery operations and conducting structural stability inspections of nearby buildings. Ahmed Tigani, commissioner of the department, said construction workers were performing excavation at the time of the collapse. He added that developers had plans approved for a three-story building at the site and were pursuing permission for a nine-story building.

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Witness Accounts and Structural Inspections

Mamdani said the city Department of Buildings and law enforcement officials were investigating the cause of the collapse. The FDNY wrote on X that more than 250 firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene and that the cause was under investigation.