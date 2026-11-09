New Weekly Growth Hormone Treatment Launches in South Africa

South Africa launches its first SAHPRA-registered once-weekly growth hormone injection for children and adults, reducing treatment burden from daily to weekly doses.

South Africa has officially launched its first and only SAHPRA -registered once-weekly injection for growth hormone deficiency, a significant medical advancement available for both children and adults.

Launched in October, this new treatment option addresses a critical gap in healthcare by offering a more convenient administration schedule compared to previous daily injection protocols.

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Pediatric Growth Monitoring Challenges

Themba is a nine-year-old boy who is generally healthy, energetic, and performing well in school, yet his parents have observed distinct changes in his physical development over the past year.

His younger cousin has begun catching up to him in height, causing his parents to notice that the school trousers purchased last winter still fit him comfortably and comfortably.

When his class lines up for photographs, Themba is consistently one of the smallest children in the group, prompting concern among his family members regarding his physical growth trajectory.

While children differ in height for many possible reasons, a child's growth pattern over time provides more useful clinical information than a single comparison with other children.

Growth hormone deficiency, known as GHD, is one possible cause of such stunted growth patterns, making historical data essential for accurate medical assessment.

Parents should focus on their child's growth pattern over time and use tools such as the Road to Health Booklet, the booklet you take to all your kid's clinic or doctor visits, to track these vital metrics.

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Taking that historical growth data to your next doctor's visit provides useful context that may help them make a more informed diagnosis regarding the child's health status.

Adult Health and Hormonal Impact

We tend to associate growth hormone with children getting taller, because that is its most visible role, but its work does not stop once we reach adult height.

Throughout life, growth hormone is involved in maintaining muscle and bone, regulating the way the body uses and stores fat, and supporting energy and general wellbeing.

GHD can persist from childhood into adulthood or develop for the first time in adults, often in association with conditions affecting the pituitary gland.

Adults with severe GHD may experience increased body fat, particularly around the waist, reduced muscle mass and strength, and low energy levels.

Football star Lionel Messi has spoken publicly about receiving growth hormone treatment as a child, which has helped draw attention to the importance of recognising growth disorders early.

His story has helped draw attention to the importance of recognising growth disorders early, so children who need assessment have the opportunity to receive appropriate care.

This appropriate care can now be achieved with once weekly injections, minimising disruption to daily life for children and adolescents living with GHD and their families.

Access and Healthcare Barriers

Recognising that something may be wrong is only one part of the process, as investigation has a cost, and access to treatment can influence whether people pursue a formal diagnosis.

Du Plessis emphasises that families can find themselves asking whether it is worth pursuing further tests if a diagnosis is unlikely to change the care they can access.

She explains that this can become particularly difficult when growth hormone deficiency occurs alongside another condition and treatment for the deficiency is regarded as supportive care rather than treatment of the primary diagnosis.

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There are interventions available, and we need funders and public healthcare providers to consider how patients who could benefit from them can access them effectively.

When a child is not growing as expected, families need to know that it is worth asking why, ensuring they seek professional medical advice promptly.

For adults, GHD may look very different, but the principle is the same: people need access to appropriate investigation and, where treatment is indicated, the opportunity to receive the care they need.

Treatment Innovation and Convenience

For children with confirmed GHD, growth hormone replacement may be prescribed to replace the deficient hormone, altering the traditional management of the condition.

In adults with confirmed GHD, treatment goals vary, because linear growth is no longer the issue, and treatment decisions are informed by each patient's circumstances.

Historically, growth hormone treatment has usually involved daily injections, presenting a significant challenge due to the burden of daily injections, especially for children and their families.

That's why innovation in this space is so important, with the goal of improving quality of life for patients managing chronic hormonal conditions over long periods.

SAHPRA-registered once-weekly growth hormone treatment available in South Africa for both children and adults with appropriate indications offers a modern solution.

By reducing the number of injections from 365 a year to 52, treatment can fit better into people's lives while continuing to support effective management of this condition.

Treatment burden is relevant for adults too, who often seek solutions that minimise interference with their professional and personal responsibilities.

In a clinical study of adults already receiving daily growth hormone, once-weekly treatment was rated as significantly more convenient than daily treatment protocols.

For families managing growth hormone deficiency, treatment becomes part of everyday life, making convenience and ease of use critical factors in long-term adherence.