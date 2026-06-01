New Vehicle Border Requirements for South Africa

From 1 June 2026, all travellers crossing South Africa's borders must declare any foreign-registered vehicles they bring into the country. The new requirements are based on Section 15 of the Customs and Excise Act of 1964, which requires travellers to declare all goods entering or leaving the country.

SARS launches new vehicle border requirements - From 1 June 2026, all travellers crossing South Africa 's borders must declare any foreign-registered vehicles they bring into the country.

Image: Wikimedia Commons has officially introduced a new digital border control system requiring all travellers entering or leaving the country to submit an online customs declaration from entering South Africa to be declared at ports of entry and issued with a Temporary Import Permit (TIP), including vehicles registered in neighbouring Southern African Customs Union (SACU) countries. SARS Commissioner Dr Johnstone Makhubu spent the first day of implementation visiting major border posts, including Skilpadshek and Kopfontein in the North West, as well as Maseru Bridge and Ficksburg Bridge, to oversee the rollout and support frontline officials.

The new requirements are based on Section 15 of the Customs and Excise Act of 1964, which requires travellers to declare all goods entering or leaving the country. A Temporary Import Permit allows a foreign vehicle to be used legally in South Africa for up to six months and permits multiple entries and exits during that period without requiring a new permit each time.

The revenue service says the digital platform is intended to reduce paperwork, improve efficiency and provide greater certainty for regular commuters, traders, tourists and business travellers. Travellers who have not completed the process before arriving at the border will be assisted by SARS officials through digital kiosks and on-site support services at ports of entry.

Despite the introduction of the online system, traditional customs checks remain in place, and travellers and vehicles may still be inspected by customs officials where necessary. SARS said the changes form part of broader efforts to strengthen border security, improve revenue collection and encourage voluntary compliance with customs laws





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SARS New Vehicle Border Requirements South Africa Digital Border Control System Temporary Import Permit

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