The SASSA Livelihood Grant is set to replace the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, which has been a lifeline to millions of South Africans during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new grant aims to support livelihoods, skills development, and work opportunities. However, the details of the grant are still being finalized, and it is expected to be introduced in 2028/29.

New SASSA Livelihood Grant: What recipients must KNOW SRD has been a lifeline to millions but soon the SASSA Livelihood Grant will take over the reins permanently.

Here’s how it’ll work ... From SRD to Basic Income Support, here's all you need to know about the new SASSA Livelihood Grant. Image: FileSpeaking in his State of the Nation Address (SONA), he acknowledged SRD's pivotal role in alleviating widespread poverty since March 2020.

"This year, we will redesign the grant to more effectively support livelihoods, skills development and work opportunities," said the president. However, when Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana held a closed media briefing ahead of the 2026 Budget Speech back in February, he was careful not to over-promise. He acknowledged plainly that the "The final details will be outlined in the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

This is only after we have a better understanding of how the SASSA Livelihood Grant will work," said the minister. Therefore, in the meantime, theDid President Ramaphosa speak out of turn at SONA, promising a new SASSA Livelihood Grant that's not ready? Image: Filein 2028/29. The department attributes this primarily to: "The anticipated discontinuation of Social Relief of Distress and new SASSA Livelihood Grant.

" Existing grant recipients - including those on Child Support, Care Givers, War Veterans, Child Dependency and SRD grants - would all be eligible. (note the name change) is being updated to strengthen the link between grant support and employment pathways. Based on current proposals, economists argue that to be truly meaningful, the new SASSA Livelihood Grant should be valued at the upper-bound poverty line.

This sits at approximately South Africa suffers from one of the highest youth unemployment rates globally. Image: FileSince President Ramaphosa's SONA pronouncement, experts have come out saying a SASSA Livelihood Grant could boost GDP by as much as.

However, the challenges to make it work will be massive. Robust identification and distribution infrastructure is essential. Fiscal sustainability is a genuine concern in any developing economy, andBut what do you think? How would you like to see a new SASSA Livelihood Grant work?

How much should it pay and who should be eligible? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below ..





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SASSA Livelihood Grant SRD Social Relief Of Distress Basic Income Support President Ramaphosa State Of The Nation Address Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement South Africa COVID-19 Pandemic Youth Unemployment GDP Robust Identification And Distribution Infrast Fiscal Sustainability

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Here are the Sassa social grant dates for JuneHere's when you can collect your grant, and how much you will get.

Read more »

SASSA confirms the old-age grant payment date for JuneThe South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) pays older persons their June 2026 grant on 2 June. Find out how and where to collect yours.

Read more »

SASSA SRD R370 Grant to continue until March 2027 - at great expenseThe SRD grant remains a crucial monthly lifeline for millions of unemployed South Africans, and it will not be ending for another two years. This was stated by Treasury, who announced that the government will allocate an additional R36.4 billion to extend the payments until March 2027, the rate per month per beneficiary remaining at R370. Beneficiaries may receive funds on different days depending on verification processes.

Read more »

SASSA announces disability grant payment date for JuneSASSA releases the June disability grant payment date. Here is everything beneficiaries need to know before collection day

Read more »