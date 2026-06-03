New SANRAL Draft Policy Sparks Controversy Over Private Business Regulation

Business groups Sakeliga and AfriForum have raised concerns over a new draft policy proposed by the South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL), arguing that it could unlawfully expand the agency's powers over private businesses. The policy aims to regulate various developments along national roads, including petrol stations, truck stops, and future infrastructure linked to electric vehicles and alternative fuels. The groups contend that the draft policy would give SANRAL sweeping powers to dictate business operations, transformation credentials, and levies, even for businesses operating on private land. They warn that this could have severe economic consequences, create a parallel BEE compliance regime, and negatively impact various rural businesses.

Business group Sakeliga has raised concerns over new draft rules proposed by the South African National Roads Agency ( SANRAL ), warning that they could unlawfully expand the agency's powers over private businesses.

The policy aims to regulate various developments such as petrol stations, truck stops, restaurants, convenience stores, and future infrastructure linked to electric vehicles and alternative fuels. Sakeliga objects to the draft policy, arguing that SANRAL is attempting to use its authority over national roads to control businesses operating on private land.

The group contends that the Draft Policy would give SANRAL sweeping power to dictate who may operate a business alongside a national road, what transformation credentials they must hold, how their business must be structured, and what levies they must pay, even if the business operates on privately owned land and has no contractual relationship with SANRAL. According to Sakeliga, SANRAL is relying on sections of the SANRAL Act that were intended for road safety and traffic flow purposes, but is now trying to use those provisions to introduce a much broader commercial and socio-economic regulatory system.

A major concern is that the draft policy would require roadside businesses to comply with SANRAL's own Transformation Policy, originally designed for companies contracted by SANRAL. Sakeliga warns that this would effectively create a parallel BEE compliance regime for private businesses, making transformation requirements a condition for access to the national road network. The organisation also argues that the draft rules could have severe economic consequences, increasing barriers to entry, reducing competition, raising costs, and discouraging investment.

Meanwhile, AfriForum has also expressed concerns about the draft policy, warning that its implications could extend far beyond petrol stations and traditional rest stops. The organisation argues that the proposed amendments would allow SANRAL to decide where facilities may be located, what kinds of businesses may operate near national roads, and under what conditions access may be approved or changed, functions that usually fall under municipalities and environmental authorities.

AfriForum warns that this could negatively affect various rural businesses that depend on access to national roads for economic activity and raises concerns about a potential conflict of interest, as SANRAL would both regulate developments and participate commercially by leasing its own land for similar facilities. While acknowledging the importance of preparing for electric mobility and alternative fuels, AfriForum argues that this should not come at the expense of property rights, fair competition, and lawful administrative processes





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SANRAL Draft Policy Private Business Regulation BEE Electric Vehicles Alternative Fuels Sakeliga Afriforum National Roads Economic Consequences

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