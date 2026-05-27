New Presidents Elected for South African Golf Association and Women's Golf South Africa

Peet van Schalkwyk and Madeleine de Wet have been elected as the new presidents of SAGA and WGSA respectively, with new vice-presidents also appointed.

The South Africa n Golf Association ( SAGA ) and Womens Golf South Africa ( WGSA ) have elected new leadership following their annual general meetings in May 2025. Peet van Schalkwyk of North West and Madeleine de Wet of Gauteng North were voted in as presidents of their respective organisations, marking a new chapter for amateur golf administration in the country.

Van Schalkwyk, who managed the South African team to a historic victory in the Eisenhower Trophy at the 2025 World Amateur Team Championships in Singapore, succeeds Henk Smith after serving four years as junior vice-president and vice-president. De Wet takes over from Susan Andrew after a three-year term as WGSA vice-president. The elections also saw Thinus Labuschagne from Limpopo elected as SAGA vice-president, while Petricia Buurman from Mpumalanga became vice-president of WGSA.

Coenie du Preez, general manager of Mbombela Golf Club, was elected as SAGA junior vice-president. Van Schalkwyk assumes office exactly 50 years after he competed in his first Inter-Provincial Tournament. He represented North West from 1979 to 1998 and began managing the province's premier team in 2000. His administrative career started in 1995, serving as North West Golf Union vice-president and president, and he has been on the SAGA election committee since 2020.

In his acceptance speech, Van Schalkwyk expressed honour at being entrusted with the leadership of SAGA. He highlighted the growth of the game in South Africa due to strong partnerships between SAGA, WGSA, and GolfRSA. He noted that over the past decade, they have worked to strengthen amateur golf, create opportunities for players and unions, and contribute to the broader golf industry. He looks forward to continuing that collaborative approach to grow golf at every level.

De Wet brings over a decade of golf administration experience, having progressed through structures at Silver Lakes Golf Club, Gauteng North Golf Union, and WGSA. Her corporate background includes leadership roles in several listed organisations. She described it as a privilege to serve women's golf in South Africa and noted encouraging growth in participation among women and girls.

She believes there is tremendous opportunity to build on that momentum and looks forward to working closely with GolfRSA and SAGA to create pathways for young talent, strengthen unions, and ensure greater access to opportunities across the country. Labuschagne, a respected businessman and long-serving golf administrator, earned his PGA diploma in 2008 and began his service as club captain at Chrome Golf Club. He served as president of Limpopo Golf Union from 2017 and joined the SAGA executive in 2019.

He also managed the victorious South African teams at the 2025 Africa Region 5 Golf Tournament and the 2026 All-Africa Junior Team Championship in Kenya. Buurman, currently vice-president of Mpumalanga, has been involved in golf administration since 2014 and served in several roles before being elected president of Mpumalanga Women's Golf in 2024. She managed the victorious Mpumalanga teams during their SA Women's IPT triumphs in 2024 and 2026.

Du Preez has served Mpumalanga golf for nearly three decades, including two terms as Mpumalanga Golf Union president. During his tenure, he championed career pathways for South African Golf Development Board graduates and managed numerous provincial teams at inter-provincial level. GolfRSA CEO Grant Hepburn welcomed the election outcomes. He thanked outgoing presidents Henk Smith and Susan Andrew for their enormous contributions to amateur golf in South Africa through their leadership, dedication, and support of GolfRSA.

He congratulated Peet van Schalkwyk, Madeleine de Wet, Thinus Labuschagne, Petricia Buurman, and Coenie du Preez on their appointments, expressing confidence in their ability to continue driving the growth of amateur golf and strengthening relationships within the game





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