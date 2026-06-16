New Nations Championship Trophy Unveiled Ahead of Inaugural Tournament

The trophy for the groundbreaking Nations Championship has been revealed. The 67cm, 15kg prize represents a new chapter in international rugby, featuring a global design and a unique hemispheric competition format.

The Nations Championship trophy, the ultimate prize for the world's top twelve rugby nations, has been unveiled. The 67-centimeter, 15-kilogram silverware symbolizes a new era in international rugby, a tournament crafted by and for the sport's stakeholders.

Its design, featuring a gold-plated globe and latitude/longitude handles, reflects the global competition and the rivalry between the northern and southern hemispheres. The format pits the Six Nations teams against the SANZAAR nations, plus Fiji and Japan, in a two-chapter event held during July and November windows. Every match carries points toward group rankings, determining FINALS WEEKEND matchups. The top teams from each hemisphere group will clash in the final to claim the inaugural championship and lift the trophy.

The biennial tournament, a joint venture between Six Nations Rugby and SANZAAR, involves ten core unions and will run outside Rugby World Cup and Lions Tour years. An additional Hemisphere Crown will be awarded to the group accumulating the most points during the Finals Weekend





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Nations Championship Rugby Trophy Six Nations SANZAAR International Rugby Tournament Fiji Japan

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