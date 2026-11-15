Tiyani Makamu, a 27-year-old digital marketing entrepreneur, was crowned Miss South Africa 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre and says her win brings hope to her hometown of Bronkhorstspruit after a contaminated water crisis.

Tiyani Makamu, a 27-year-old digital marketing entrepreneur, was crowned Miss South Africa 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday night, following in the footsteps of Qhawekazi Mazaleni.

Sowetan spoke to Makamu the morning after her life changed. Makamu says her win brings hope to her hometown, Bronkhorstspruit, where she was one of the residents affected last month by a widespread gastrointestinal illness outbreak. The outbreak was caused by unchlorinated, unpurified and contaminated water supplied by the municipality. Asked how she felt after winning, Makamu said the first night was intense and emotional.

Also read Tiyani Makamu Crowned Miss South Africa 2026

It was taking time to kick in. She had little sleep, 20 minutes maximum, but said it was all good. Makamu admitted she cried a bit throughout the journey but was smart about it. She never cried onscreen.

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She always had her waterworks before the cameras rolled for the seven-part series, The Mandate. There were challenging moments in between. She works full-time and runs her own agency, which created a huge time constraint when it came to getting everything done. During one of the top 19 episodes, there was a physical exercise challenge.

She missed a step and twisted her ankle. Throughout the journey, the team had to take care of this person who was limping, but they continued pouring into her. She did, however, let out a very big cry when her parents got on stage during the finale. There was a whole crowd there, and she just let it out.

Makamu Embodies AI and Community Spirit

She described herself as a normal girl, the first of three children, who grew up in the small town of Bronkhorstspruit. Makamu also calls herself a nerd. She loves reading, creating websites and building amazing things using vibe coding and AI. She calls herself an AI ninja and the girl in a hoodie in the early hours of the morning.

She is pretty much the typical girl next door who enjoys reading, building websites and living a normal life. On what the win means for her hometown, she said they have already painted her mother's wall. It says, Miss South Africa lives here, 2026. The neighbours are very proud.

They also had fireworks outside her gate. Bronkhorstspruit is a small town that recently experienced a water crisis where the water was contaminated. It affected her too because she was home that weekend and became sick.

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However, it is exciting to have something that brings hope. It is exciting to see the people you grew up with. They were playing umgusha, an indigenous skipping game, years ago, and now somebody is Miss South Africa. She thinks it speaks to possibility.

Win Brings Hope to Bronkhorstspruit

She mentioned this in her impact speech during the finale: she wants to see a South Africa that is alive with possibility. She wants it to be a beacon of possibility where people can look at this girl who went to Bronkhorstspruit Primary School and Cultural High School and see what is possible. On running her own agency, she explained that it is a digital marketing agency.

She works with small businesses on the digital marketing front, doing a lot of branding, marketing and promotional work. AI is something she is introducing through what she has been able to build and the solutions she has been able to create. It is critical because one of Empower Youth Africa's pillars is digital innovation. It is something she is looking forward to championing across the different pillars because she believes it is key.

On what South Africans can expect from her reign, she said it will involve a lot of work at the grassroots level. She will be doing a lot of activations, and she has an entire Impact Fund to put to good use by investing back into entrepreneurs. Her focus will be on young people and women, ensuring that more entrepreneurs are opportunity-ready. There will be a lot of workshops.

Plans for Grassroots Digital Innovation

As much as she believes in the power of digital, she also recognises the impact of the digital divide and the importance of meeting people where they are. She will conduct ground-level workshops with entrepreneurs, ensuring they are business-ready and able to access the opportunities that exist within supply chains and their local communities.