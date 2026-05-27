New Leadership Elected at SAGA and Women's Golf South Africa

Peet van Schalkwyk and Madeleine de Wet have been elected as the new Presidents of The South African Golf Association (SAGA) and Women's Golf South Africa (WGSA) respectively, marking a new era for amateur golf administration in South Africa. Their appointments were confirmed during separate Annual General Meetings in May, alongside the election of Thinus Labuschagne as SAGA Vice-President and Petricia Buurman as WGSA Vice-President. The incoming presidents bring extensive administrative experience and a shared commitment to growing the game, strengthening partnerships, and fostering inclusive development pathways across all levels of the sport.

South African golf administration witnesses a significant leadership transition as Peet van Schalkwyk and Madeleine de Wet are elected as the new Presidents of The South African Golf Association ( SAGA ) and Women's Golf South Africa ( WGSA ) respectively.

The announcements were made following their respective Annual General Meetings held in May. Van Schalkwyk, a seasoned administrator from North West, succeeds Henk Smith after a four-year term as SAGA Vice-President and prior service as Junior Vice-President. De Wet, representing Gauteng North, steps into the role previously held by Susan Andrew after three years as her deputy.

Joining them in the executive are Thinus Labuschagne from Limpopo as the new SAGA Vice-President and Petricia Buurman from Mpumalanga as the new WGSA Vice-President. Their appointments come at a pivotal time for the sport in South Africa, with a focus on fostering growth, inclusivity, and strengthening developmental pathways. Van Schalkwyk brings a rich history of achievement both on and off the course.

His administrative journey began in 1995, and he has held key positions including President and Vice-President of the North West Golf Union. He has also served on the SAGA Election Committee since 2020. Notably, his recent triumph includes managing the South African team to a historic first Eisenhower Trophy victory at the 2025 World Amateur Team Championships in Singapore. He assumes the presidency exactly fifty years after his first Inter-Provincial tournament.

In his vision statement, he emphasized collaboration with Women's Golf South Africa and GolfRSA, pledging to continue strengthening amateur golf, creating opportunities, and contributing to the broader industry. He expressed deep honour at the appointment and commitment to advancing the game at every level. Madeleine de Wet arrives with over a decade of structured golf administration experience, having progressed through Silver Lakes Golf Club, the Gauteng North Golf Union, and WGSA.

Complementing her sport-specific expertise is a corporate background in leadership and management within listed organizations. She identifies encouraging growth in female participation as a major opportunity, aiming to build on that momentum. Her priorities include forging closer partnerships with GolfRSA and SAGA to create talent pathways, fortify golf unions, and ensure nationwide access to the game. She described the role as a privilege and voiced anticipation for serving women's golf.

The newly elected Vice-Presidents also have compelling narratives. Thinus Labuschagne, a businessman from Limpopo, obtained his PGA diploma in 2008. His service started as Club Captain at Chrome Golf Club, evolving to President of the Limpopo Golf Union from 2017 and SAGA executive membership from 2019. He has a proven track record managing successful South African teams at events like the 2025 Africa Region 5 Golf Tournament and the 2026 All-Africa Junior Team Championship in Kenya.

His passion lies in youth development and equipping the next generation for elite competition. Petricia Buurman, currently Mpumalanga Vice-President, has been actively involved since 2014 and became President of Mpumalanga Women's Golf in 2024. She expressed honour at the confidence shown by the unions and a dedication to expanding women's golf for players of all ages and backgrounds.

Adding to the leadership landscape, Coenie du Preez, General Manager of Mbombela Golf Club, is recognized for his nearly three decades of service to Mpumalanga golf, including two terms as Union President. A staunch advocate for development, he championed career pathways for graduates of the South African Golf Development Board and managed 32 provincial teams at Inter-Provincial events. He believes in golf's power to transform lives and aims to bolster development structures across the country.

GolfRSA CEO Grant Hepburn extended gratitude to outgoing presidents Henk Smith and Susan Andrew for their monumental contributions and welcomed the new executives. He highlighted their existing dedication to the sport and looked forward to collaborative efforts in building a stronger, more inclusive future for South African golf. The collective leadership team represents a blend of experience, regional representation, and a unified drive to advance amateur golf nationwide





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South African Golf Association SAGA Women's Golf South Africa WGSA Leadership Election Peet Van Schalkwyk Madeleine De Wet Thinus Labuschagne Petricia Buurman Amateur Golf Golf Administration Golfrsa

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