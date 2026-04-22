A new investigation reveals that a network of Colombian mercenaries, facilitated by the UAE, provided critical drone support for the RSF during the devastating siege of el-Fasher in Sudan.

A groundbreaking investigation has uncovered the direct involvement of a network of Colombian mercenaries in Sudan, providing critical tactical support to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces ( RSF ) during the siege of el-Fasher. The report, conducted by the CIG, meticulously tracks over 50 mobile phones utilized by these mercenaries between April 2025 and January of this year.

By leveraging commercial advertising data, satellite imagery, flight tracking, and social media analysis, researchers established a clear logistical pipeline originating in Colombia, transiting through the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and culminating in the conflict zones of Darfur. The presence of these operatives, documented at UAE military training facilities like the one in Ghayathi, provides the strongest evidence to date of Abu Dhabi’s material involvement in the Sudanese conflict, a claim the UAE has consistently and vehemently denied. The findings detail how these mercenaries, reportedly operating under the banner of the Desert Wolves brigade, served as specialized drone pilots, artillery coordinators, and military instructors for the RSF. The digital footprint left by these individuals was remarkably public, as evidenced by their connection to Wi-Fi networks explicitly named after their units, such as ANTIAEREO, AirDefense, and ATACADOR. These devices were tracked to key strategic locations, including the city of Nyala and the front lines of el-Fasher. According to analysts, the precision and sustained intensity of the drone operations that decimated el-Fasher were instrumental in the RSF victory, a siege that resulted in atrocities characterized by the International Criminal Court as potential war crimes and by United Nations investigators as bearing the hallmarks of genocide. The report highlights that this level of tactical destruction would likely have been impossible without the technical expertise provided by this foreign contingent. The implications of this report extend far beyond the battlefield, raising profound questions about the outsourcing of modern warfare to private military contractors and the lack of international accountability for state actors that facilitate these networks. While the UAE continues to reject these allegations as unfounded, the data regarding the movement of these Colombian nationals from their home country to UAE-linked training facilities and finally into the heart of Sudan is compelling. The report by the CIG emphasizes that the mercenary network, led by figures like retired Colonel Alvaro Quijano and supported by UAE-based companies, holds a shared responsibility for the humanitarian catastrophe in North Darfur. As the civil war continues to ravage Sudan, this investigation serves as a stark reminder of the complexities of modern proxy wars, where technological tracking methods are increasingly necessary to unveil the hidden actors shaping the world's most brutal conflicts and exposing the mechanisms that allow atrocities to unfold with impunity





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