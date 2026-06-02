New Impeachment Committee Chair Gana Rejects Calls for Speaker's Recusal in Phala Phala Inquiry

Makashule Gana, newly elected chair of Parliament's impeachment committee, says he will not support opposition calls for Speaker Thoko Didiza to recuse herself, labeling the argument as lazy. Gana vows to expedite the inquiry into President Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm scandal.

The newly elected chairperson of Parliament's impeachment committee, Makashule Gana , has stated his intention to reject opposition demands for National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza to step aside from her oversight role regarding the committee.

Gana, a member of Rise Mzansi who was nominated by the African National Congress and elected by the Government of National Unity parties on Monday to lead the committee, described the recusal call as a lazy argument. He argued that if the Speaker must recuse herself because she previously voted against the Section 89 independent panel report that led to the formation of the committee, then all ANC members who voted similarly should also be excluded.

This, he said, would be impractical and undermine the process. The call for Didiza's recusal was made by African Transformation Movement leader Vuyo Zungula, who pointed out that in 2022, Didiza, then a government minister and ANC MP, voted against the panel's findings on President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm incident. Zungula argued that this prior vote casts doubt on her impartiality in overseeing the impeachment process.

He suggested that Deputy Speaker Annelie Lotriet should take over the oversight role for the committee. Zungula clarified that the opposition is not seeking Didiza's removal as Speaker, but only that she not have oversight over the impeachment proceedings. Gana firmly dismissed the argument, stating that it would set a precedent to exclude all ANC members who were part of the previous parliament and voted against the panel report.

He labeled the reasoning as pedestrian and confirmed he would not support it. Instead, Gana focused on the immediate tasks ahead, vowing to work with Parliament's committee staff to gather necessary information and begin the committee's work without delay. The Phala Phala impeachment inquiry is a high-stakes political process that has divided the Government of National Unity, with opposition parties pushing for accountability and the ANC defending the president.

Gana's leadership will be crucial in determining the pace and direction of the investigation. The committee's mandate is to examine the president's conduct regarding the foreign currency theft at his farm, which has been a point of contention since the allegations emerged. Gana emphasized that he will ensure no unnecessary delays and will follow due process.

The political landscape in South Africa remains tense as this inquiry unfolds, with potential implications for Ramaphosa's presidency and the stability of the coalition government. The committee's work is expected to be closely watched by both domestic and international observers. Additional background: The Phala Phala scandal erupted in 2022 when former intelligence chief Arthur Fraser reported a burglary at Ramaphosa's farm, alleging that large sums of foreign currency were hidden and not reported to authorities.

The Section 89 independent panel, led by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, found that the president may have violated the constitution and engaged in serious misconduct. The National Assembly subsequently voted to proceed with impeachment proceedings, leading to the formation of this ad hoc committee. The committee is composed of members from various parties represented in the GNU, including the ANC, Democratic Alliance, Economic Freedom Fighters, and other smaller parties.

Gana's election as chair was seen as a compromise between the ANC and its coalition partners, who sought a neutral figure to lead the inquiry. However, opposition parties remain skeptical of the process, fearing that the ANC may use its majority to shield Ramaphosa. Gana has pledged transparency and efficiency, but his refusal to entertain the recusal motion has already drawn criticism from those who question his independence.

The committee is expected to call witnesses, review documents, and produce a report within a specified timeframe. The outcome could have far-reaching consequences for South Africa's political landscape, including potential early elections or a change in leadership. As the committee begins its work, all eyes are on Gana to see whether he can navigate the partisan pressures and deliver a fair investigation





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Makashule Gana Thoko Didiza Phala Phala Impeachment Committee South Africa

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