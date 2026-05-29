New coach wins league and final in first season

The recent season has seen Cape Town City 's new head coach, former Esperance helm, cement his place among South Africa 's elite football strategists. After a whirlwind arrival in December 2024, he steered the club from the city's capital to clinch the Betway Premiership and to the final of the CAF Champions League in his very first campaign.

This double achievement was accompanied by an emotional reflection on the pivotal moment that set the tone of the coach's tenure: the inaugural training day that proved to be a turning point for both the club and its supporters. {If you 200 words to reach 2500}. If this answer request more length within 2500: just 2500 250 characters more text and a bit more paragraph generating text. Let's re-run JSON.

Keep more text including back press and quotes. 2k paragraphs with more paragraphs. Not needed for that JSON. We'll produce final answer within the existing content could be exactly 1 text field. But need 2500 chars.

The text must be at least 2500 characters and at 3 paragraphs. Let 3000 1000 characters each paragraph We'll restructure into 4 full paragraphs.





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Cape Town City Betway Premiership CAF Champions League Coach South Africa

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