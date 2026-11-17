The inquest into Anele Tembe's 2021 death heard DNA analysis linking her to hotel items and testimony from AKA's entourage about the rapper's hysterical reaction after she fell from the Pepperclub Hotel.

The inquest into the death of Anele Tembe has heard new DNA evidence and testimony from members of Kiernan AKA Forbes entourage about the rapper reaction after she fell from the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town in April 2021.

Tembe, 22, was engaged to rapper Kiernan AKA Forbes when she plunged from the 10th floor of the hotel. The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding her death and whether anyone can be held responsible. A magistrate ordered that no livestreaming, filming, recording, or naming of witnesses was allowed unless the witnesses consented. One manager requested anonymity and asked that his face not be shown and his testimony not be broadcast.

Also read Inquest hears AKA was hysterical after Anele Tembe death and hotel refused alcohol order

DNA Evidence Presented at Inquest

A SAPS DNA analyst with 13 years of experience testified that she received the exhibits in June 2021. She confirmed she received DNA from Tembe, AKA, and three members of AKA entourage who also stayed at the hotel. The analyst explained that a person DNA cannot be changed throughout their body and is inherited half from each parent. She said DNA is completely unique and only identical twins share the same DNA.

She testified that 16 markers are needed to call it a match, while ten markers would be considered a usable DNA profile. She received items to test including a gown, sock, duvet, and pillowcase with possible blood. On the sock and bed, the analyst confirmed the DNA sample matched that of Tembe. Nail clippings tested positive for DNA only from Tembe.

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Regarding the gown and duvet, she said no DNA conclusion could be made and they could not include or exclude AKA. The analyst said that in relation to the semen, towel and duvet cover, there was a mixture of DNA but not enough usable DNA. They could not definitively say he is present or not because the DNA was off by one or two markers. Earlier, AKA former photographer testified virtually.

He worked for the rapper from 2019 to 2021 and was staying on the same floor as AKA and Tembe, in a room down the hall. The photographer said that between 6.30am and 7am he was woken by hysterical screaming. He heard someone say she jumped, she jumped. He went out to his balcony and saw her body lying there.

He said he was so shocked and went to find someone older to alert them. He told the court that despite being down the hall, he could hear it was AKA as he recognised his voice. He admitted the late rapper was hysterical, constantly screaming, and everyone was trying to console him. A manager, longtime friend and member of AKA entourage testified virtually on Tuesday, 17 November.

He said he was asleep in room 1109 when a loud bang on his door awoke him. He and another member rushed to room 1005, where they found Forbes screaming and hysterical. The manager testified: He wanted to get out of there as soon as possible, but she was threatening him jump. She obviously jumped.

Entourage Members Describe Morning

He was just trying to get help from downstairs. After going to the room, a third member of the entourage went downstairs to where Tembe body was lying on the pavement. He later returned with news of her death. The manager confirmed alcohol was ordered to calm Forbes down.

Asked whether Forbes had spoken about the incident, the manager said he had. The manager also explained he prevented Forbes from going downstairs to shield him from media attention. Tembe family lawyer challenged this, suggesting he prioritised Forbes public image over allowing him to go to his fiancee. He replied: That is what you said.

I did not say that. Asked whether Forbes mentioned a verbal or physical altercation before the fall, the manager said: No. I would be lying. He acknowledged he was not friends with Tembe and said: We were obviously not friends. She was AKA girl, his lady, but I was not personally friends with her.

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We were just supporting our friend, meaning AKA. A toxicology report presented at the inquest found Tembe blood-alcohol level was 0.1mg above the legal limit before she died. Also detected in her bloodstream were traces of cocaine, antidepressants, mood stabilisers and psychiatric medication. The findings included cocaine at a reported concentration of 0.2mg/l, three cocaine breakdown products and 4mg of a mood stabiliser detected in the stomach.

Forbes and Tembe were in Cape Town for Forbes performance at Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge. After the performance, they returned with friends to the Pepperclub Hotel shortly before 11pm. Guests reportedly saw them being affectionate. Around 11pm, a witness saw Forbes on the balcony with a male friend.

Timeline of Events Before Fall

The couple were staying in Room 1004. Around 7.30am, Robert Stefanutto heard a heated argument between a man and a woman, followed by the woman shouting: Leave me alone, get away from me. A hotel employee received a panicked call from Forbes asking for security and saying someone was on the balcony and wanted to jump. The employee heard a scream and a loud bang before the call ended.

Tembe plunged naked from the 10th-floor balcony of Room 1004 and was found critically injured below. Witness 9, from Room 1101, saw Forbes appear to be looking for someone before leaning over the balcony and shouting: Oh my God, oh my God. Stefanutto described finding Tembe on the pavement after the fall. He knelt beside her body, instructed security guards not to look and pulled back the sheets covering her.

Her eyes were open. He asked her to blink if she could not speak, and she did. The Pepperclub Hotel general manager and police reports note the fall occurred between 7.30am and 7.45am, with SAPS citing an incident time of about 7.45am. Netcare 911 arrived and attempted to resuscitate Tembe, who was declared dead at the scene.

Forbes Death and Family Statement

Forbes was later killed in a shooting on Florida Road in Morningside, Durban, in February 2023. Tony Forbes, father of the late rapper, said he would challenge allegations of domestic violence against his son and the investigating officers report when he takes the stand at the inquest held at the Cape Town Regional Court.

The inquest has so far focused heavily on the minutes immediately before the fall, with witness accounts of an argument, a distress call and intense focus on what happened inside Room 1004. The timeline is central to establishing the circumstances of Tembe death.